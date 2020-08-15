Martinsville Speedway awaits word from governor's office about fall races

MARTINSVILLE - With just more than a month until the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the track awaits a proposal for safety protocols and fan attendance from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, speedway president Clay Campbell told the Martinsville Bulletin Thursday.

Virginia’s current place in Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan limits gatherings to 1,000 people, although that number could be increased with approval from the governor.

Martinsville is in a regional pod with fellow NASCAR tracks Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway, both of which will host NASCAR races before the series is set to return to Martinsville on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Darlington will host the NASCAR Cup Series on Sept. 6, and Richmond is set to host on Sept. 12.

Campbell said Richmond submitted a plan to the governor's office for hosting fans next month, and hopes to hear back this week. Martinsville Speedway has told the governor's office it plans to submit the exact same proposal at a later date.

How many fans Richmond is allowed to host will play a big part in how many can attend at Martinsville for both the late model race on Sept. 26 and the NASCAR weekend in October.

“It’s just a waiting game now to see if that gets approved,” Campbell said of the track’s proposal. “Hopefully it will, but that’s the determining factor is what news we get back from Richmond.”

Martinsville hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race on June 10 without fans in the stands, but Campbell said the track would not run the late model race with empty bleachers.