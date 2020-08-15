Martinsville Speedway awaits word from governor's office about fall races

MARTINSVILLE - With just more than a month until the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the track awaits a proposal for safety protocols and fan attendance from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, speedway president Clay Campbell told the Martinsville Bulletin Thursday.
Virginia’s current place in Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan limits gatherings to 1,000 people, although that number could be increased with approval from the governor.
Martinsville is in a regional pod with fellow NASCAR tracks Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway, both of which will host NASCAR races before the series is set to return to Martinsville on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Darlington will host the NASCAR Cup Series on Sept. 6, and Richmond is set to host on Sept. 12.
Campbell said Richmond submitted a plan to the governor's office for hosting fans next month, and hopes to hear back this week. Martinsville Speedway has told the governor's office it plans to submit the exact same proposal at a later date.
How many fans Richmond is allowed to host will play a big part in how many can attend at Martinsville for both the late model race on Sept. 26 and the NASCAR weekend in October.
“It’s just a waiting game now to see if that gets approved,” Campbell said of the track’s proposal. “Hopefully it will, but that’s the determining factor is what news we get back from Richmond.”
Martinsville hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race on June 10 without fans in the stands, but Campbell said the track would not run the late model race with empty bleachers.
“We can’t do it nor would we,” Campbell said.
He offered several explanations.
With the race not broadcast on TV, the track doesn’t have a revenue package the same way NASCAR races do. All revenue comes from ticket sales and sponsorships.
Campbell said considerations for the race’s main sponsor, ValleyStar Credit Union, are also made to make sure the group gets the exposure it anticipates out of the event.
Speedway officials typically would be traveling weekly to tracks across Virginia, such as Motor Mile and South Boston speedways, to promote the race, however Motor Mile canceled its season early in the year, and South Boston has yet to have a race in 2020.
The Virginia Triple Crown, a series of races at South Boston, Langley Speedway, and Martinsville, with monetary prizes for the drivers with the best finishes at all three, also was canceled for the year.
“Right now with weekly tracks being kind of idle, we haven’t been out and about promoting the race like we normally would,” Campbell said. “So is it fair to them if we did a race with nobody here? It wouldn’t be because they wouldn’t get the exposure on television that our sponsors on the Cup side are getting.
… In this case they would be missing a lot. So we’ve got to consider everything that goes into making that event as successful as it is.
“We need to make this thing as big as possible, not minimize it. We don’t want to grow the thing like we have with ValleyStar, and then all of a sudden, we just do it because it’s there. Never would we do that. We want to keep the big feel about it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
All seats for the late model race are sold as general admission, and Campbell said moving people to assigned seats for social distancing purposes is also tough.
Campbell said even putting on the late model race with a limited number of fans has its own difficulties and is more of a challenge than the Cup races.
“Let’s just say we were allowed 10,000 people for that race. We’d have to use the entire facility to seat everyone, spreading them out according to what we know now is the best way of doing it,” he said. “I think those fans, they’re used to coming in here, having a great time, being together in groups.
“That race has become actually as much of an event as it is a race. It’s gotten so big, the campground opens up so early, we have a lot of campers that come in and have a great time during the week. A lot of things going on on-track with fans and autograph sessions and on and on that we couldn’t do. So that one, as I said, is problematic.”
NASCAR has run several races during the past month with limited numbers of fans in the stands. Darlington, in South Carolina, was approved for 8,000 fans for the Southern 500 in three weeks.
Martinsville Speedway ticket operations employees have been working with Darlington officials on placing those fans in socially distanced seats, and Campbell praised NASCAR’s success in putting on events with safety protocols and social distancing, both with and without fans.
Regardless of if there will or won’t be fans for the NASCAR races in October, Campbell said the same safety protocols would be in place, including health screenings and temperatures checks as people get to the track and mask requirements.
“There wasn’t a lot that we saw that didn’t work. Most of it was done properly. And we’ve had a few races with fans. … So we can learn what transpired at those events before it gets to our track and make it even better if that’s possible.”
Campbell said Martinsville and Richmond officials expect to have more clarity from the governor's office soon, and the speedway will make a determination on this fall’s races when that decision happens. There also are plans in place if the track isn't allowed to have fans for the October NASCAR races.
“This whole year has been you prepare one way, but you have another way to go if that one doesn’t work. I think every plan we have is not just a Plan A, it’s a Plan B and a Plan C,” Campbell said.
