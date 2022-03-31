Mason, Hearn win Par 3 tournament

The duo of David Mason and Coty Hearn captured the championship of Willow Creek Country Club’s Spring Par 3 tournament.

Mason and Hearn won the first flight with a 48.

Placing second was the team of Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley with a 51.

Dave Aveline and Will Aveline won the second flight with a 52.

There was a four-way tie for second: Tony Hutchins and Dean Hall, Ray Hundley and Jesse Sigmon, Justin Largen and Herbie Altice and Everett Wilson and Mike Smith, all with 58s.

Joe Pratt and Bill Coppins won the third flight with a 58 and Phillip Davis and Greg Davis came in second with a 59.

Winners in Closest to the Pin competitions were Coty Hearn on hole No. 1, Mike Smith on hole No. 5 and Dave Aveline and Brenda Aveline on hole No. 9.

Willow Creek’s next tournament is Saturday, April 9: a two-man, 27-hole event.

Spring Swing tournament is set for April 30

HARDY – Smith Mountain Lake Lions Charitable Corporation has scheduled its Spring Swing golf tournament for Saturday, April 30 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Registration and lunch are at noon.

Tee time is 1 p.m.

Format is Captain’s Choice.

Teams of four will be capped at 20 players with an entry fee of $75 per golfer.

Individual golfers will be accommodated as space allows.

To enter or for information, call Rod Savage, (540) 855-0910 or contact him by email: rwsavagemd@gmail.com .