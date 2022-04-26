Mason rises to the top of ODAC batting charts

HARRISONBURG - In a season where he claimed the first hit of his college baseball career, former Franklin County prep standout Logan Mason has risen to the top of the charts in batting in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Mason, an Eastern Mennonite University sophomore, leads the league with a .424 batting average.

Mason, a utility player, has been ranked in the top three in hitting in the conference for most of the season, but his recent performance against Randolph-Macon College enabled him to ascend to the top of the charts.

The Royals and the Yellow Jackets split a Saturday doubleheader contested on the Yellow Jackets' home diamond in Ashland.

Mason was 5 of 9 (.556) in the doubleheader - 4 of 6 (.667) in the first game (a 17-8 victory) and 1 of 3 (.333) in the second contest (a 16-8 loss).

Mason has 28 hits (24 in conference play) to his credit. Of those hits, 26 are singles and two are doubles. He has driven in 12 runs, scored 17 and is 1 of 2 in stolen base attempts.

Mason has struck out 10 times in 24 games, has walked seven times and hit by a pitch once and has a sacrifice hit to his credit. His on-base percentage is .486 and his slugging percentage is .455.

Mason played sparingly in 2021 - he saw action in nine games, stole one base and scored three runs. He was 0 of 2 at the plate.

Mason played two games against Ferrum College earlier this season at W.B. Adams Field with the Royals winning both, 15-5 and 18-9. Mason played in one game and was 1 of 2 with three RBIs.

Defensively, Mason has 26 putouts to his credit and has committed just one error.

Eastern Mennonite (10-20, 6-11 ODAC) was scheduled to play league foe Shenandoah University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Winchester.

Wednesday, the Royals visit Messiah (Pa.) and Thursday, the entertain Mary Baldwin University.

Saturday, Eastern Mennonite concludes regular-season play with a doubleheader against league foe Roanoke College. Game times are noon and 3 p.m. at Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium.

Former FCHS prep players Noah Basham and Will Turner play for Roanoke.

The top eight teams in the 11-team league qualify for the ODAC tournament.

Eastern Mennonite is eighth and should the Royals remain there, they would open tournament play with a best of three games series on the road against the University of Lynchburg.

The winners from four quarterfinal-round best of three-games sets advance to double-elimination round play that begins with the semifinals in Burlington, N.C.