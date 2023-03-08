Dave Mason carded a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.

Mason used a 5-iron to ace the No. 8 hole from 172 yards into a brisk wind.

Witnessing the shot were Bryan Morgan and Chris McClure.

The hole-in-one is the second shot at Willow Creek this year.

SMLC girls win region hoops championship

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) girls varsity basketball team has captured the 2022-2023 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region championship.

With its title-game victory, the Ospreys (17-6) advanced to the state playoffs and won their first game with six players, two of whom finished in double figures, contributing points to the triumph.

The Ospreys’ season ended with a 40-28 loss to 2021-2022 state champion Blue Ridge Academy.

SMLCA is led by head coach Amanda Beverly and assistant coach Michele Moore.

Scoring for the Ospreys in their state playoff win were Taylor Keep (16 points), Adah Tuckwiller (10 points), Sierra Moore (six points), Karlee Smith (five points), Maddie Hutchinson (two points) and Rose Duncombe (one point).

Ferrum cheer squad wins national title

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ferrum College’s cheer squad captured the national championship at the CCA Cheer Nationals & Collegiate Championship at the Crown Center.

Ferrum bested Huntington University, an NAIA in Indiana, and Averett University, a rival of Ferrum’s in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

All three teams competed in the College All Girl Limited Rankings.

“These girls have practiced and cheered at games five days a week since August. I am so proud of all the hard work that has paid off,’’ Ferrum head coach Katelyn Kaminski.

“Not a lot of people are familiar with competition cheer, and this is a huge accomplishment for the program and Ferrum College. I am so glad we were able to give our seniors the best send off gift, a national championship that they can treasure forever.’’

Members of the squad are junior Morgan Hundley, sophomore Haily Booth, senior Kylie Tetlow, freshman Bailey Roberts, junior Mary Mason, junior Gabby Mendoza, senior Elsa Pearce, senior Suzannah Carter, senior Allison Rakes, freshman Baylee Greer and freshman Brianna Morris.

Turner is chosen ODAC Pitcher of the Week

FOREST - Roanoke College senior righ-thander Will Turner, a former Franklin County standout, has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Pitcher of the Week.

In his first appearance of the season,Turner, who hails from Moneta, tossed a complete-game six-hitter in the Maroons’ 8-1 non-conference baseball triumph over Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) College.

Turner permitted one run, struck out five and walked none.

Turner surrendered his lone run and three hits in the first inning, but enjoyed several stretches of consistent success, including 10 straight outs from the fifth through eighth innings.

Turner coaxed two Franklin & Marshall batters to hit into double plays and induced 10 ground-ball outs.

Piedmont defeats Ferrum, 4-2

DEMOREST, Ga. - Piedmont (Ga.) University rallied in the eighth inning Sunday to defeat Ferrum College, 4-2, in a non-conference baseball game at Loudermilk Field.

Nathan Mix went 3 of 4 at the plate to pace the Lions (9-3).

Zach Courtwright earned the win. He allowed three hits and one earned run, while striking out three in four innings.

Wyatt Chaffin was charged with the loss for the Panthers (3-8).

Chaffin surrendered four hits and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Ozzie Torres belted a solo home run for Ferrum.

Panthers drop one-run decision in Georgia

DEMOREST, Ga. - Ferrum College’s baseball team dropped a 13-12 non-conference decision to Rose-Hulman (Ind.) University in the Piedmont (Ga.) Spring Break Tournament.

The Panthers (3-7) trailed by six runs, 13-7, then rallied for five runs in the last of the ninth.

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) collected five hits in six plate appearances with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs to pace the Panthers.

One of Chitwood’s doubles produced a 7-3 Ferrum lead.

Rose-Hulman responded to its deficit with 10 unanswered runs.

Ferrum starting pitcher Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) was charged with the loss.

Mullins (0-1) yielded 11 hits, three walks and 10 earned runs in five innings.

Kade Kline was 3 of 5 for Rose-Hulman (3-3) with a home run, two runs and five RBIs and Dalton Busboom was 3 of 4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs.

The Engineers totaled six extra-base hits: three home runs, two doubles and one triple.

Reliever Evan Chung (1-0) tossed three shut-out innings. He surrendered four hits.

Panthers claim two wins in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ferrum College’s softball team won a pair of games Sunday in the Grand Slam Triangle Softball Classic, defeating Oberlin College, 8-1, and Susquehanna (Pa.) University, 8-7, at the Walnut Creek Softball Complex.

The Panthers (3-3) squared their record with the two wins.

Against Oberlin, Macey Moore’s RBI single enabled the Panthers to tally the game’s first run in the top of the first inning.

The Panthers pushed the spread to 4-0 after manufacturing three runs in the second inning.

Lyndsey Sears drove in two runs with a double to right center field, and Ferrum generated a run on an Oberlin fielding miscue.

In the fourth, Moore’s RBI single to right field produced a run, then Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) stole home to make the count 7-0.

Ferrum scored its last run on a ground out to second by Autumn Overfelt.

Oberlin tallied its lone run on a passed ball.

Moore was 2 of 3 with two RBIs and Sears was 1 of 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Sears (2-1), the Panthers’ starting pitcher, worked six innings. She yielded three hits and no earned runs, while striking out six.

Oberlin starting pitcher Jess Friedman (0-1) was charged with the loss. She was tagged for six hits, a walk and an earned run, while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings.

Ferrum doubled Oberlin’s hit total, 8-4, and played error-free defense, while Oberlin committed four defensive blunders.

Against Susquehanna, Sears drove in a run with an RBI single before Susquehanna tallied three runs to claim a 3-1 edge.

The Panthers recaptured the lead, 5-3, when Sears belted a grand-slam home run to center field.

Susquehanna scored a run in the bottom of the second and tied the count at 5 with a run in the last of the third.

Stevie Shaak’s two-run single in the fifth broke the tie and put Susquehanna in front 7-5.

Emily Hopper drew a bases-loaded walk enabled Ferrum to slice the deficit to 7-6.

In the seventh, Weaver reached base on an error and scored the game-tying run on a Sears’ double.

Then, Moore drove in the game-winning run with a double to right field.

Sears (3-1) held Susquehanna at bay from inside the pitching circle for two innings for her second win of the day. She allowed one hit and struck out four.

Sears was 4 of 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and six RBIs.

Also, Moore was 3 of 4 with a double, a run and an RBI and Weaver was 2 of 5 with two runs.

Susquehanna’s Nicole Plesh was 2 of 3 with two runs and a stolen base, while Meredith Pavlik was 1 of 4 with two RBIs and Shaak was 1 of 4 with two RBIs.

Ferrum’s next doubleheader is Friday in Raleigh against William Peace (N.C.) University. The first game starts at 1 p.m.

Jackson scores twice in Ferrum loss

FERRUM - Spencer Zecchini netted three goals to lead Muskingum (Ohio) University to an 11-7 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Sunday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) tallied two goals and distributed and assist for Ferrum (1-4), which suffered its fourth straight loss.

Panthers fall by 13 goals to Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Erin Reynolds tallied three goals and Willow Cooper scored two, but Ferrum College fell 18-5 to Methodist (N.C.) University in a non-conference women’s lacrosse match Saturday.

Payton Jones netted four goals for Methodist (2-2), who squared their record with the win.

Ferrum (1-2) was shut out in two quarters, scored three goals in the second stanza and two in the final frame.

The Monarchs led 6-0 before the Panthers netted their first goal.

Ferrum trailed 8-3 at intermission.

In the third period, Methodist produced a second, 6-0 surge to push its lead to 14-3.

The Monarchs tallied four goals in the fourth quarter to finish their scoring.

Tia Marlinghaus scored three goals and passed out two assists for Methodist, and goalkeeper Jem Golombeski (2-2) collected three saves in 30 minutes of action.

Ferrum’s Amanda Thomas (1-2) played 30 minutes in net and recorded five saves.