Masoot finishes in fourth-place tie at Shenandoah Invitational

Match time is 4 p.m.

Meister to guide Panthers' women's wrestling squad

FERRUM - Logan Meister, who was named Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling coach earlier this year, has been chosen to guide the Panthers’ women’s squad during the upcoming campaign as well.

Ferrum opens its season Saturday, Nov. 20 at Liberty University and are scheduled to compete in a quad against Dalaware Valley University, Elmira College and East Stroudsburg University on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Doylestown, Pa.

Meister, a Ferrum alumnus, an All-American in wrestling and the Panthers’ first NCAA Division III qualifier (2014), will be aided by new men’s assistant coach Jared Costa.

“I am looking forward to providing these women with a great college wrestling experience and giving them the guidance they need to find success on the mat in the classroom and in life,’’ Meister said in a prepared statement.

“My goal is to create a strong foundation for the women’s team to build off of and have a strong future in the fastest-growing sport in America.’’