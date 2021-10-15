Masoot finishes in fourth-place tie at Shenandoah Invitational

FRONT ROYAL - Ferrum College’s Jiwanan Masoot carded rounds of 83 and 78 for a two-day, 161 total in the Shenandoah Invitational, contested at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (par 71).
Play began Saturday and concluded Sunday.
Masoot finished in a two-player tie for fourth place with Caroline Tamburstuen (79-82, 161) of Averett University in a 27-player field.
Isabel Trojillo (77-80, 157) of Marymount University and Lauren Lombardo (75-82, 157) of Catholic (D.C.) University shared medalist honors, followed by Hunter Gillis (83-77, 160) of Marymount who came in three strokes in arrears in third place.
Also for Ferrum, Hunter Tharpe (86-95, 181) finished in a two-player deadlock for 13th and Caroline King (102-93, 196) placed 20th.
Catholic (341-340, 681) captured the team championship by 12 strokes over Marymount (344-349, 693).
Randolph-Macon College (370-369, 739) was third and host Shenandoah University (362-398, 760) was fourth.
Ferrum concludes the fall portion of its 2021-2022 women’s golf campaign in the Chick-fil-A Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 25-26 at Coosa Country Club in Rome, Ga.
Bridgewater blanks Ferrum in field hockey
BRIDGEWATER - Emily Tyler scored three goals and Erin Dameron scored twice Tuesday as Bridgewater College shut out Ferrum College, 6-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match at Jopson Athletic Complex.
Tyler netted the Eagles' first and last goals of the match at 3:42 and 56:59, while Dameron tallied consecutive goals at 6:50, 16:06 and 34:52.
Caroline Quigley recorded the Eagles' fifth goal one minute after (35:52) Dameron completed her scoring surge.
Bridgewater (2-2 in the ODAC, 5-8 overall), which squared its conference mark with the victory, scored two goals each in the first and third frames and one goal each in the second and fourth stanza.
The Eagles held advantages in shots (17-7), shots on goal (14-2) and penalty corners (9-7) at match's end.
Neither team committed a foul.
Daphne Daymude assisted on two Bridgewater goals.
Eagles goalkeeper Brooke Hamm (5-8) played the entire match and recorded two saves.
Panthers goalkeeper Anna Corsey (0-4) totaled seven saves in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum (0-3 in the ODAC, 3-10 overall) plays its homecoming match today at W.B. Adams Stadium against league rival Virginia Wesleyan University.
Match time is 4 p.m.
Meister to guide Panthers' women's wrestling squad
FERRUM - Logan Meister, who was named Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling coach earlier this year, has been chosen to guide the Panthers’ women’s squad during the upcoming campaign as well.
Ferrum opens its season Saturday, Nov. 20 at Liberty University and are scheduled to compete in a quad against Dalaware Valley University, Elmira College and East Stroudsburg University on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Doylestown, Pa.
Meister, a Ferrum alumnus, an All-American in wrestling and the Panthers’ first NCAA Division III qualifier (2014), will be aided by new men’s assistant coach Jared Costa.
“I am looking forward to providing these women with a great college wrestling experience and giving them the guidance they need to find success on the mat in the classroom and in life,’’ Meister said in a prepared statement.
“My goal is to create a strong foundation for the women’s team to build off of and have a strong future in the fastest-growing sport in America.’’
In 2016, Meister became Ferrum’s first two-time NCAA qualifier, its first NCAA Regional Champion and placed sixth in the national tournament. The following year, he qualified for the nationals for a third time.
Meister garnered National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-America honors in 2016 and 2017 and received Ferrum’s President’s Cup in 2017. He earned his bachelor’s from Ferrum in 2017 and his master’s from McDaniel (Md.) College in 2020.
Costa came to Ferrum earlier this year from Castleton University where he served as the assistant men’s wrestling coach for three seasons.
Seventeen of the student-athletes under his tutledge earned NWCA Academic All-America honors and two qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Costa earned his bachelor’s in May 2018 and his master’s in May 2020, both from Castleton.
In wrestling, Costa was awarded NWCA Academic. All-America accolades twice and was a two-time All-Region performer.
“I am excited to have Logan and Jared taking on the challenge of continuing to grow our women’s wrestling program,’’ Ferrum. Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in the statement.
“Logan’s expertise of Ferrum and being around both of our wrestling programs since the beginning will go a long way in enhancing our wrestling operations.’’