Masoot, Tharpe pace Ferrum in tourney

An RBI double by Justin Brady and an RBI ground out by Grey Sherfey aided in the production of those second-inning runs, while Tyson Measamer’s run-scoring single accounted for the third-inning tally.

Bridgewater cut the deficit to 4-3 after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, but Ferrum answered with a single run in its half of the fifth when Josh Greenway doubled to left field.

Trailing 5-3, the Eagles scored twice in the sixth to even the count and twice in the seventh to break the stalemate.

Ferrum, trailing 7-5, generated its final run in the bottom of the seventh on a Matt Yarbrough RBI single to left field.

Hits were even at 7; however, the Panthers were plagued by five errors, while the Eagles committed two.

Jonathan Sexton’s double stood as the Eagles’ lone extra-base hit.

William Flanagan (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Bridgewater. He struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

