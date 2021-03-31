Masoot, Tharpe pace Ferrum in tourney

Women’s golf finishes sixth at invitational
BUENA VISTA—Propelled by the play of Jiwanan Masoot and Hunter Tharpe, Ferrum College’s women’s golf team finished sixth in the fourth annual Knights Invitational, held Saturday at Vista Links Golf Course (par 72).
The Panthers posted a 380 total, which is a new program record for best tournament score.
Masoot carded an 82 to earn a fifth-place individual finish, while Tharpe shot an 85.
Also competing for Ferrum were Caroline King (99), who finished in a tie for 30th, and Arin Bunker (114), who placed 37th.
“I could not be more proud of the ladies and how they performed. Shooting 380 as a team is a new program record, and we had two 10 finishers. We had some great stretches of holes where we played solid, smart golf,” Panthers head coach Erick Cox said.
“However, we still had stretches where we struggled and made some mistakes that coast us several strokes. We keep getting better every tournament we (play), but we still haven’t shown our full potential.
“We will continue to work hard and get ready for our next event at the prestigious Greenbrier (W.Va.) Resort,” Cox said.
The Greenbrier, which was revitalized by current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, hosted a PGA Tour event for a number of years.
Bridgewater College won the team title with a 325, 18 strokes ahead of host Southern Virginia University (343) and Southern Virginia B (360) was third.
Shenandoah University (357) came in fourth, followed by Glenville (W.Va.) State (360), Ferrum, Sweet Briar College (396) and Maryville (Tenn.) College (413).
Heather Donnelly of Bridgewater shot an even-par 72 to claim individual accolades—she was victorious by seven strokes over Hannah Doherty (79) of Maryville, while Libby Ward (80) of Glenville State and Shaina Beach (80) of Bridgewater tied for third.
Masoot was fifth, followed by Annika Kuleba (83) of Sweet Briar and Maybel Harris (83) of Southern Virginia, Natalie Hill (84) of Shenandoah in eighth.
Savannah Scott (85) of Bridgewater, Avalon Green (85) of Southern Virginia, Tharpe and Kora Bloxham (85) of Southern Virginia were deadlocked in ninth.
The Greenbrier Invitational is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, April 5-6.
Bridgewater sweeps Ferrum in ODAC softballFERRUM -Bridgewater College opened Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball play Saturday with a sweep of Ferrum College in a doubleheader at American National Bank Field, 10-2 and 7-6.
The Eagles (4-0, 2-0 ODAC) took control of the first game by scoring six runs in the top of the second and expanded their advantage to 10-1 with a four-run seventh.
The Panthers (6-10, 0-2 ODAC) broke up the shutout with a run in the sixth and also scored once in the seventh.
Ferrum outhit Bridgewater, 10-9, but the Panthers committed two errors, while the Eagles committed one miscue.
Bayley Cunningham drove in a run for the Panthers in the last of the sixth and Keri Hamlett drove in Ferrum’s final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kloe Bacon registered the Panthers’ lone extra-base hit: a double.
Bridgewater collected four extra base hits: doubles by Torie Shifflett and Avery Pinder and home runs by Katrina Martin and Jazmyne Smith, both in the seventh inning.
Bridgewater’s Brantley Swift (1-0) surrendered two runs, one earned, and 10 hits in a complete-game effort.
Ferrum’s Ashton Lambeth was charged with the loss. She permitted six runs, one of which was earned, in three innings pitched.
In game two, Bridgewater built a 5-0 lead, courtesy of a two-run second and a three-run third.
A sacrifice fly by Bacon brought Skyler Swaney with Ferrum’s first run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Eagles pushed the spread to 6-1 in the top of the fifth.
Ferrum scored twice in the bottom of the fifth before Bridgewater answered with its last run in the top of the sixth.
Trailing 7-3, the Panthers scored three runs in the last of the sixth.
Hits were even at 8, but Ferrum was plagued by four errors, while Bridgewater committed one.
Samantha Hensley and Kaitlyn Tirona each doubled for the Eagles and Shifflett belted a home run.
In then fifth, Arielle Eure drove in a run with a single and Eure would later scored on a error.
Hamlett drove in a run for the Panthers in the sixth and Swaney plated two more with a base hit.
Lambeth (1-3) lasted 2 2/3 innings and was charged with the loss.
Bridgewater’s Emma Killion (1-0) worked five innings for the win.
Bridgewater edges
Ferrum in baseballFERRUM—Bridgewater College took advantage of three, multiple-run scoring rallies Saturday for a 7-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Field Saturday.
A game that started at 1 p.m. lasted almost 6 1/2 hours due to delays caused by inclement weather.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was canceled.
The Panthers (4-10, 2-4 ODAC), which suffered their third straight loss, all in conference play, crafted a 4-0 edge after manufacturing three runs in the bottom of the second and one in the last of the third.
An RBI double by Justin Brady and an RBI ground out by Grey Sherfey aided in the production of those second-inning runs, while Tyson Measamer’s run-scoring single accounted for the third-inning tally.
Bridgewater cut the deficit to 4-3 after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, but Ferrum answered with a single run in its half of the fifth when Josh Greenway doubled to left field.
Trailing 5-3, the Eagles scored twice in the sixth to even the count and twice in the seventh to break the stalemate.
Ferrum, trailing 7-5, generated its final run in the bottom of the seventh on a Matt Yarbrough RBI single to left field.
Hits were even at 7; however, the Panthers were plagued by five errors, while the Eagles committed two.
Jonathan Sexton’s double stood as the Eagles’ lone extra-base hit.
William Flanagan (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Bridgewater. He struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Flanagan was the fourth of five pitchers used by the Eagles. He allowed a hit, a walk and a run, which was unearned, while striking out three.
Tucker Hrasky worked a perfect eighth and a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save of the season. He struck out five of the six batters he faced.
Bubba Jones, a left hander, was tagged with the loss for Ferrum. He tossed 2/3 of an inning of relief and yielded one hit, three walks and two runs, both of which were earned.
Jones was the fourth of five pitchers employed by the Panthers.
Track teams compete
at LynchburgLYNCHBURG—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams claimed four top 10 finishes Saturday in the Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.
Genesis Pineiro placed eighth for the Panthers’ women’s squad in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:29.40, and teammate Abigail McGovern also ran a personal-best time of 3:01.61.
Elina Baltins placed 22nd in the women’s 400-meter dash and Escarlen Vasquez was 33rd in the women’s 800.
For Ferrum’s men’s squad, Dazon Harrison finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best 48.97 seconds and seventh in the 200-meter dash in 22.67 seconds.
Domonique Veney placed ninth in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:00.27.
Also, Roy Garcia was 28th in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:12.20 and Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) posted a personal-best time of 16:47.74 in the 5,000-meter run.
“I was pretty pleased overall. We had some really good performances and did a great job making sure our hard work in practice translated to some good performances,” Ferrum head coach Mark White said.
“We are heading in the right direction with everyone.”
Here’s a look at other finishes by Ferrum’s men’s team:
MEN’S 100 METERS: Jerrick Ayers, 24th place in 11.79 seconds; DeShawn Ethridge, 33rd place; Rob Tarver, 37th place.
MEN’S 200 METERS: Damauri McPherson, 29th place; Cameron Langhorne, 31st place; Quvadus Spratley, 34th place.
MEN’S 400 METERS: Dom Philpot, 22nd place; Alberto Pineiro, 29th place, Seth Shaffer, 29th place.
MEN’S 800 METERS: Tysen Gotschi, 19th place.
MEN’S 1,500 METERS: Jake Dilaurio personal best time of 5:14.95.
Ferrum’s men’s and women’s squares are scheduled to compete Friday at Eastern Mennonite University’s Legacy Meet.
Panthers drop a pair
of ODAC matchesFERRUM—Virginia Wesleyan University and the University of Lynchburg each blanked Ferrum College, 3-0 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tri-volleyball match Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores from the Virginia Wesleyan match were 25-12, 25-8, 25-12.
Set scores from the Lynchburg match were 25-19, 25-19, 25-17.
Virginia Wesleyan edged Lynchburg, 3-2. Set scores were 25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-27, 15-4.
In the Panthers’ match against Lynchburg (5-3, 4-1 ODAC), Paige O’Donnell netted 11 kills for the Hornets and Khoury May passed out 30 assists.
Chemaiya Jordan tallied seven kills for Ferrum. Also, Arielle Tritt distributed nine assists and Cassidy Burke collected 10 digs.
In the Panthers’ match against Virginia Wesleyan (3-1, 3-0 ODAC), Abigail Mahoney paced the Marlins with a match-best 11 kills and Greta Coss finished the match with 10 kills.
Haley Sutton passed out 19 assists and Grace Sweers passed out 11.
For Ferrum (0-6, 0-6 ODAC), Burke totaled five kills and Jordan netted four, while Morgan McCoy registered 11 digs and Tritt distributed eight assists.
Ferrum’s next match is Thursday against ODAC rival Randolph College. Match time is 7 p.m. at Swartz Gym.
