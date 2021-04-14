Masoot, Tharpe tie for fifth in golf tournament

The Panthers outshot the Marlins, 44-16, and claimed possession of 36 ground balls, seven of which were won by Reynolds, to 33 for the Marlins, six of which were won by Mikayla Szudera.

Ferrum was 4 of 7 on free-position shots and 23 of 29 on clears as opposed to Virginia. Wesleyan’s 3 of 6 and 18 of 38 clips.

The Panthers won 20 of the match’s 26 draw controls.

The Marlins committed 34 turnovers to 24 for the Panthers.

Virginia Wesleyan goalkeeper Jordan Moilanen (2-8) collected 23 saves in 58 minutes.

Ferrum netminder Harley Steger (4-2) totaled three saves in 60 minutes of action.

The Panthers travel to Bridgewater College for their next match Saturday. The contest begins at 1 p.m.

Randolph-Macon defeats Ferrum, 3-0FERRUM—Randolph-Macon College scored twice in the first quarter and once in the third period for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Maddie McCoy and Maria-Teresa Ambrogi-Torres each scored for the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-4 ODAC) in the first quarter and Ambrogi-Torres netted her second goal of the match in the third stanza.