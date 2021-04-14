Masoot, Tharpe tie for fifth in golf tournament

FRONT ROYAL—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team posted a 379 total and placed fourth out of six teams in the Shenandoah University Spring Invitational, contested Sunday at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Marymount University won the championship by seven strokes, 338-345, over Catholic (D.C.) University and host Shenandoah.
Randolph-Macon College (388) was fifth and Virginia Wesleyan University did not post a team score.
Ferrum’s total establishes a program record for best 18-hole team score.
Natalie Hill of Shenandoah captured the individual championship with a 78, one stroke better than Isabel Trojillo (79) of Marymount and three shots better than Mary Colella (81) of Catholic and Hunter Gillis (81) of Marymount, who tied for third.
Ferrum teammates Jiwanan Masoot and Hunter Tharpe tied for fifth, each with an 84.
Also for the Panthers, Caroline King was 23rd with a 105 and Arin Bunker was tied for 24th with a 106.
Ferrum’s next tournament is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women’s Golf Championships, Sunday and Monday, April 25-26, at Bryan Park Golf Club in Brown Summit, N.C.
Panthers win first match of seasonSTAUNTON—Ferrum College’s men’s tennis team shut out Maryn Baldwin University, 9-0, Sunday in a non-conference match for its first win of the season.
The Panthers (1-7) four matches in singles (position Nos. 3 through 6) and two matches in doubles (position Nos. 2 and 3) by default.
Jacob Glass, Jacob Grady, David Bishop and Dakota McDaniel were credited with the singles win and Grady and Glass and Bishop and McDaniel were credited with the doubles victories.
In contested singles matches, Jose Villacis won 6-0, 6-0 at position No. 1 and Patrick Marsh won 6-0, 6-0 at position No. 2.
In the lone contested doubles match, Villacis and Marsh were triumphant at position No. 1, 8-1.
Mary Baldwin, a first-year men’s program, is 0-11.
Mary Baldwin tops Ferrum women, 8-1STAUNTON—Mary Baldwin University claimed victories in five singles matches and swept doubles play for its first win of the season—an 8-1 non-conference women’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College Sunday.
Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.
Alexis Seymore (8-3), Lauren Hodgins (8-4), Liz Wine (8-4), Samantha Childs (8-4) and Helen Gutierrez (8-7) victorious in singles at position Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 for Mary Baldwin (1-10).
In doubles, the duets of Seymore and Hodgins (8-2), Summer Wendt and Liz Wine (8-2) and Childs and Gutierrez (8-7) were the winners.
Emma Loughery claimed the Panthers’ lone win at No. 4 singles, 8-4.
Ferrum is 0-10 following Monday’s 9-0 ODAC loss to Bridgewater College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex.
Shenandoah whips Ferrum, 16-1WINCHESTER—Shenandoah University netted the match’s first 15 goals in a 16-1 rout of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match contested Saturday at Sprint Field/Shentel Stadium.
The Hornets (4-3, 2-3 ODAC) tallied two goals in the first quarter, four each in the second and third periods and six in the final frame en route to the win.
The Panthers (3-9, 1-6 ODAC) stopped Shenandoah’s bid for a shutout when Drew Fedorich scored his team’s lone goal with 6:18 remaining.
Logan Clingerman and Devon Weaver each netted three goals to pace the Hornets, while Chris Baker tallied two goals.
Shenandoah outshot Ferrum, 58-18, won 15 of the match’s 22 face offs and was 1 of 3 in man-up scoring opportunities.
The Hornets claimed possession of 47 ground balls, 10 of which were won by Austin Galler, to 20 for the Panthers, four of which were won by Justin Talley.
Shenandoah was 23 of 25 in clears to Ferrum’s 19 of 26 clip.
The Panthers committed 25 turnovers to the Hornets’ 14.
Ferrum was 0 of 3 in man-up scoring chances.
Shenandoah goalkeeper Mark Isabelle (1-0) collected seven saves in 52 minutes of action.
In all, the Hornets totaled 10 saves.
Ferrum counterpart Patrick Martinek (3-9) played 58 minutes and registered 19 saves.
Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against ODAC foe Washington and Lee University.
The first face off is set for 7 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Cooper leads Panthers to first win over MarlinsVIRGINIA BEACH—Willow Cooper tallied a match-best six goals Saturday to lead Ferrum College’s women’s lacrosse team to its eighth win of the season, its third in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play and its first in program history over Virginia Wesleyan University, 14-10.
The Panthers (8-4, 3-3 ODAC) led 6-5 at intermission and outscored the Marlins (2-8, 2-3 ODAC) after halftime, 8-5.
Cooper, with two goals, and Kaitlyn Harley, with one, enabled Ferrum to take an early 3-0 lead.
Later in the first half, Harley would tally two more goals to expand the Panthers’ advantage to 6-1.
The count was even at 8 after a goal by Virginia Wesleyan’s Camryn Gavula with 19:28 left in the match.
Ferrum broke the stalemate with three goals—two by Cooper and one by Harley- to put the Panthers ahead 11-8 with 15 minutes left.
Virginia Wesleyan closed the deficit to two goals, 12-10, after a Helen Kennedy-Butler goal with 7:13 showing, but that would be the Marlins’ last tally.
Afterwards, Erin Reynolds and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) each scored a goal for the Panthers to produce the final margin of victory.
“(The match) was a big test for us. Virginia Wesleyan played hard and really challenged us in multiple ways,’’ Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said.
Harley finished with four goals for Ferrum and Micaela Harvey distributed a match-best four assists.
“We responded and fought through adversity to get our first win over the Marlins,’’ Karen Harvey said.
Harley reached a career milestone—200 points—in the victory.
“I’m so proud of Kay (for her achievement). That was just the icing on the cake,’’ Karen Harvey said.
Kayla Gush led Virginia Wesleyan with three goals and an assist.
The Panthers outshot the Marlins, 44-16, and claimed possession of 36 ground balls, seven of which were won by Reynolds, to 33 for the Marlins, six of which were won by Mikayla Szudera.
Ferrum was 4 of 7 on free-position shots and 23 of 29 on clears as opposed to Virginia. Wesleyan’s 3 of 6 and 18 of 38 clips.
The Panthers won 20 of the match’s 26 draw controls.
The Marlins committed 34 turnovers to 24 for the Panthers.
Virginia Wesleyan goalkeeper Jordan Moilanen (2-8) collected 23 saves in 58 minutes.
Ferrum netminder Harley Steger (4-2) totaled three saves in 60 minutes of action.
The Panthers travel to Bridgewater College for their next match Saturday. The contest begins at 1 p.m.
Randolph-Macon defeats Ferrum, 3-0FERRUM—Randolph-Macon College scored twice in the first quarter and once in the third period for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Maddie McCoy and Maria-Teresa Ambrogi-Torres each scored for the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-4 ODAC) in the first quarter and Ambrogi-Torres netted her second goal of the match in the third stanza.
Ambrogi-Torres scored her goals on five shots.
Austyn Faries distributed two assists.
A lightning strike halted play as the first quarter ended. A second strike occurred, followed by multiple strikes.
Play did not resume for more than two hours.
The Yellow Jackets outshot the Panthers (0-9, 0-9 ODAC), 15-1, and they held advantage in shots on goal (11-0) and penalty corners (10-0) at match’s end.
Tatianna Roberts took Ferrum’s lone shot.
Ferrum committed 21 fouls to 14 for Randolph-Macon.
Yellow Jackets goalkeeper Gatlin Snyder (3-4) logged 60 minutes and collected no saves.
Panthers goalkeeper Mia Holmes played all 60 minutes and totaled eight saves.
Ferrum, which has lost 20 straight matches, finishes its spring 2021 season with the loss.
The league’s postseason tournament, with a field comprised of the top eight teams, began Tuesday at campus sites.
NOTES: Ferrum honored its seniors before the match: four-year players Holmes, Morganne Flinkstrom, Brianna Sawyer and Brittany Warren and two-year player Shanon Proa.