Masoot ties for 12th in Hill City Invitational

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College golfer Jiwanan Masoot finished in a tie for 12th place in the Hill City Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg at Boonsboro Country Club.

Masoot and Shelby Vansausdal of Southern Virginia University finished the two-day, 36-hole tournament with 178 totals.

Twenty-five golfers competed for medalist accolades.

Emily Brubaker of Lynchburg won the individual championship with a 149, 12 strokes better than runner-up Amani Narang (161) of Sweet Briar College.

Also for Ferrum, Hunter Tharpe (186) finished in 16th and Caroline King (195) was 17th.

Lynchburg captured top team honors with a 642, followed by Southern Virginia University (698) and Sweet Briar (806).

Ferrums's next tournament is the Historic Triangle Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, April 4 and 5 at the Williamsburg National Golf Club in Williamsburg.