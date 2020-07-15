Match-up between Ferrum and Averett is off for now

FERRUM - It appears as if Ferrum College's football team has lost its second 2020 game in less than a week.
Because of a decision rendered Tuesday by the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference, the Panthers and Averett University will not play in Danville on Saturday night, Sept. 19.
The USA South, of which Ferrum is a former member (1988-2017), is starting conference football play on that date, and according to a new schedule published on Averett's website, the Cougars are matched against Greensboro (North Carolina) College on the road.
The USA South is splitting its eight-team football league into two divisions with division opponents playing a double round-robin (home and away).
Averett and Greensboro are in a division along with Methodist (North Carolina) University and North Carolina Wesleyan College.
Reigning conference champion Huntingdon (Ala.) College, Maryville (Tennessee) College, Brevard (North Carolina) College and LaGrange (Ga.) College comprise the second division.
A game between the two division winners will determine the conference champion and the recipient of the league's automatic playoff berth.
The rest of Averett's schedule to date includes games against Methodist (home, Sept. 26), N.C. Wesleyan (away, Oct. 3), Greensboro (home, Oct. 3), N.C. Wesleyan (home, Oct.17) and Methodist (away, Oct. 24).
Besides losing the Ferrum game on the 19th, Averett has lost a non-conference contest against Christopher Newport University that had been reset for Sept. 26.
Also a previously scheduled non-conference game against Salisbury (Md.) University was canceled.
Ferrum's original schedule had the Panthers playing the Cougars in the season opener for both clubs on Sept. 5, but that date had to be changed when the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), of which Ferrum is a member, delayed the start of the fall sports campaign until Sept. 11.
When that decision was rendered, a non-league game between Ferrum and Greensboro, scheduled for W.B. Adams Stadium, was moved into the season-opening date.
On Friday, Washington and Lee University, an ODAC rival of Ferrum's, announced that the Generals would not be competing in fall sports (football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and men's and women's cross country).
Because of the decision, a game between the Generals and the Panthers scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, was canceled. The contest was Ferrum's homecoming game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!