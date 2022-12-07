Mattox torches the twines in 76-48 win

Hidden Valley made its first two shots Monday swishing 3-point field goals at the expense of Franklin County’s defense.

But it was Eagles junior guard Kendal Mattox who would take over the role of marksman in the third period with the Titans’ defense serving as his bull’s eye.

Mattox netted 14 consecutive points for Franklin County in the third frame and had 16 of game-best 23 points in the eight-minute stanza in leading the Eagles to a 76-48 non-district triumph at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Franklin County (4-0) stays unbeaten with the victory with non-district encounters against Magna Vista and Patrick Henry on the horizon, both at home.

Hidden Valley will not get a chance to avenge the setback as Monday’s encounter is the only meeting between the two teams this season.

Mattox began his scoring spree with the Eagles ahead by seven points, 43-36. At its conclusion near the end of the quarter, the difference was 19 points, 57-38.

In succession, Mattox swished three consecutive 3-pointers from the right corner, then he hit a field goal and finished the surge with a three-point play.

“Kendal was the beneficiary of really good offense, moving the basketball and getting wide-open looks, and he was able to knock them down,’’ Eagles head coach Tom Hering said. “He did a great job.’’

“We got the ball around the basket and that helped open up the perimeter too. “It was simple, nothing flashy. We were doing what we were supposed to do and it worked.’’

Was a 4-0 start expected?

“Last year we were competitive in most games; there were a few where we got blown out, sometimes because of lack of depth,’’ Hering said. “ The games where we were at full strength, most of the time, we competed. We might not have won them all, but we competed.

“We were close, we just didn’t have the experience. I’ve got a bunch of players who have a year of experience under their belts, plus we got to enjoy summer camps and get more experience from those,’’ Hering said. “That’s made a huge difference for us.

“What did I expect—I expected us to win. It’s because of the hard work that we’ve put in,’’ Hering said. “(Our players) have quality experience—they’ve been there and done it.

“The game isn’t too fast for us any more. Last year, we’d get caught up in how fast and physical the game was and that would take us away from what we were taught to do. Hopefully, we can compete against every one by staying within ourselves.’’

Franklin County’s advantage would reach 21 at the start of the fourth quarter courtesy of an Eli Foutz deuce and it would later expand to 24 (67-43) and 27 (73-46).

A three-point play by David Kasey pushed the spread to 30 points (76-46) with 14.9 seconds, before Hidden Valley made the game’s last basket just before the horn.

If Franklin County was not able to get clean looks from the perimeter, it was able to pound the ball inside for points as witnessed primarily by the play of junior post performer Haven Mullins, who totaled 12 points.

The Eagles’ 3-pointers were not the result of a dribble, pass and shoot in the half court; instead they were produced by dissecting the Titans’ alignments on defense.

Hidden Valley led 15-11 after the first quarter and 18-11 early in the second stanza after a 3-point field goal.

A 3-pointer by Jordan Hering a 12-2 run by the Eagles that Mattox would finish with a basket.

The score was even at 23 and 25. Franklin County would hold three late leads—26-25, 28-27 and 30-27—and trail once—27-26.

A Hidden Valley four-point play—a made 3-pointer and a free throw would slice a seven-point edge to three, 39-36, before Franklin County produced an 18-2 to complete the quarter.

Hidden Valley made 15 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

Jackson Getz paced the Titans with 18 points and Tyus Johnson netted 15 points.

Also scoring were Isaiah Cooper with eight points and Brady Bartlett, Steele Torrence and Riley Phillips each with five.

Franklin County made 31 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 17 (52.9%) from the free throw line.

Nine players scored for the Eagles.

Besides Mattox and Mullins, Randy Clark tallied nine points, Nasir Holland and Hering each scored eight points, Kasey finished with seven points, Jeffrey Hairston collected five points, and Jayden Boyd-Taylor and Foutz each had two.

Franklin County returns to action today against Magna Vista.

Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.