Mattson earns Academic America accolades

FERRUM — Alex Mattson, a Ferrum College senior and women’s soccer standout this spring, has earned third-team NCAA Division III Academic All-America honors as selected by the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA).

Mattson is Ferrum’s ninth Academic All-American and the third who competed in women’s soccer during her athletic career.

One of Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans is former Franklin County prep star Morgan Funck (women’s soccer, 2015, second team).

CoSIDA selects Academic All-Americans in NCAA Divisions I, II and III and NAIA.

Student-athletes who receive first-team Academic All-District are eligible for Academic All-America laurels.

Mattson was a first-team Academic All-District choice in District 5,which is comprised of 11 states and Puerto Rico.

Mattson, who hails from Virginia Beach, scored a goal and distributed an assist during the Panthers’ shortened spring season, which was staged becuse their tradititonal, full-season fall campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrum played seven matches during the spring season.