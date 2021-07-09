 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattson earns Academic America accolades
0 comments
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Mattson earns Academic America accolades

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mattson earns Academic America accolades

LEFT: Alex Mattson is Ferrum College’s ninth Academic All-American and its second in 2020-21.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM — Alex Mattson, a Ferrum College senior and women’s soccer standout this spring, has earned third-team NCAA Division III Academic All-America honors as selected by the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA).

Mattson is Ferrum’s ninth Academic All-American and the third who competed in women’s soccer during her athletic career.

One of Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans is former Franklin County prep star Morgan Funck (women’s soccer, 2015, second team).

CoSIDA selects Academic All-Americans in NCAA Divisions I, II and III and NAIA.

Student-athletes who receive first-team Academic All-District are eligible for Academic All-America laurels.

Mattson was a first-team Academic All-District choice in District 5,which is comprised of 11 states and Puerto Rico.

Mattson, who hails from Virginia Beach, scored a goal and distributed an assist during the Panthers’ shortened spring season, which was staged becuse their tradititonal, full-season fall campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrum played seven matches during the spring season.

Mattson was a Boone Honors graduate with a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) with majors in pre-professional health sciences and psychology and minors in biology, chemistry and Spanish.

Mattson’s other honors include USA South Athletic Conference All-East Division first team and USA South Academic All-Conference team in 2017; VaSID Academic All-State team in 2019 and 2021; and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Academic All-Conference team in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION
Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

  • Updated

Ferrum Sluggers defeated the Pirates, 14-4, Friday night to capture the 2021 championship in Franklin County Baseball Inc.’s age 9-10 division…

July fishing report
Sports News

July fishing report

  • Updated

This will be one of the most challenging months to fish at Smith Mountain Lake due to the hot weather and heavy boat traffic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics