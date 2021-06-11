 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattson is cited by CoSIDA
0 comments
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Mattson is cited by CoSIDA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mattson is cited by CoSIDA

Ferrum College’s Alex Mattson (right) is eligible for NCAA Division III Academic All-America accolades in women’s soccer.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM—Alex Mattson, a senior and standout performer for Ferrum College this past season, has been selected to the 2020-21 Women’s Soccer All-District V team as a first-team choice in voting by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

As a first-team choice, Mattson, who hails from Virginia Beach, is eligible for NCAA Division III Academic All-America laurels.

If successful in attaining that citation, Mattson becomes Ferrum’s ninth Academic All-America during its Division III athletics era, which began in the fall of 1985, and the Panthers’ second Academic All-America this year.

Academic All-America selection are expected to be announced later this month.

Mattson scored a goal and distributed an assist as a midfielder during an abbreviated spring campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made seven starts this past season.

Mattson was a Boone Honors graduate who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) with majors in pre-professional health sciences and psychology and minors in biology, chemistry and Spanish.

Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans 2000—Elizabeth Adams, 3rd team (women’s soccer/women’s tennis)

2006—Dustin Hamoy, 2nd team (football)

2007—Wilson Paine, 1st team (men’s tennis)2012—Paul Jaglowski, 1st team (baseball)

2015—Hank Parsley, 1st team (baseball)

*2015—Morgan Funck, 2nd team (women’s soccer)

*2018—Brian Mann, 2nd team (football)

2020—Kajuan Madden-McAfee, 2nd team (men’s basketball)

*Funck is a former Franklin County prep standout

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION
Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION

Farm Bureau infielder Asher Meeks (No. 10) has a hard time getting a grip on a ground ball as shown in a series of photos from play in last we…

A SHOOTER'S AIM
Sports News

A SHOOTER'S AIM

A Franklin County youngster takes aim on the target and fires a stationary weapon while taking part in a pellet shooting exercise at Saturday'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics