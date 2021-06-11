Mattson is cited by CoSIDA

FERRUM—Alex Mattson, a senior and standout performer for Ferrum College this past season, has been selected to the 2020-21 Women’s Soccer All-District V team as a first-team choice in voting by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
As a first-team choice, Mattson, who hails from Virginia Beach, is eligible for NCAA Division III Academic All-America laurels.
If successful in attaining that citation, Mattson becomes Ferrum’s ninth Academic All-America during its Division III athletics era, which began in the fall of 1985, and the Panthers’ second Academic All-America this year.
Academic All-America selection are expected to be announced later this month.
Mattson scored a goal and distributed an assist as a midfielder during an abbreviated spring campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made seven starts this past season.
Mattson was a Boone Honors graduate who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) with majors in pre-professional health sciences and psychology and minors in biology, chemistry and Spanish.
Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans 2000—Elizabeth Adams, 3rd team (women’s soccer/women’s tennis)
2006—Dustin Hamoy, 2nd team (football)
2007—Wilson Paine, 1st team (men’s tennis)2012—Paul Jaglowski, 1st team (baseball)
2015—Hank Parsley, 1st team (baseball)
*2015—Morgan Funck, 2nd team (women’s soccer)
*2018—Brian Mann, 2nd team (football)
2020—Kajuan Madden-McAfee, 2nd team (men’s basketball)
*Funck is a former Franklin County prep standout