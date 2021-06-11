Mattson is cited by CoSIDA

FERRUM—Alex Mattson, a senior and standout performer for Ferrum College this past season, has been selected to the 2020-21 Women’s Soccer All-District V team as a first-team choice in voting by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

As a first-team choice, Mattson, who hails from Virginia Beach, is eligible for NCAA Division III Academic All-America laurels.

If successful in attaining that citation, Mattson becomes Ferrum’s ninth Academic All-America during its Division III athletics era, which began in the fall of 1985, and the Panthers’ second Academic All-America this year.

Academic All-America selection are expected to be announced later this month.

Mattson scored a goal and distributed an assist as a midfielder during an abbreviated spring campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made seven starts this past season.

Mattson was a Boone Honors graduate who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) with majors in pre-professional health sciences and psychology and minors in biology, chemistry and Spanish.

Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans 2000—Elizabeth Adams, 3rd team (women’s soccer/women’s tennis)