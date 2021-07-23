McCarty, Peters seek Hampton Heat triumph

Also, McCarty said he knows some things to do differently in regards to helping his teammates set up his racer.

“We know what not to take to the track as far as the set-up, that’s for sure, “said McCarty jokingly in regards to how the team will prepare their car for Saturday’s Hampton Heat race at Langley Speedway.

“...Just coming off these two wins our stuff is working really good and this is more of a survival race regarding track position and being in the right spot,'' McCarty said.

“We’re all pumped up and hoping we can get some redemption from the last time we were there to see if we can keep going in this Triple Crown deal and pull that off.”

Part of McCarty and his team’s plan to contend for another win involves relying on the expertise of teammate Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 12 AutosByNelson.com Chevrolet.

Peters has been instrumental in making sure the both Nelson Motorsports teams learn from their rough outing at Langley Speedway in early June but don’t dwell on it.