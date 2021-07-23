McCarty, Peters seek Hampton Heat triumph

HAMPTON - There’s a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. Nelson Motorsports teammates Bobby McCarty and Timothy Peters said they believe they’re straddling the right side of that line.
McCarty is in the midst of a surge, having won his last two races.
Yet McCarty is eager to get back to the track instead of celebrating that success.
“We’re definitely more confident,” McCarty said about the impact winning has had on his team. “We definitely have a little bit more momentum and everybody’s fired up about what we’re doing, but by the time Monday rolls around after a race victory we’re already focused on the next race.”
For McCarty and his team it’s easy to see why they have that focus. There’s the anticipation of getting back to the track and trying to earn more victories.
“When we run well and win, my teammates and I, we want to get to the track quicker because we feel that much better about ourselves,” said McCarty.
“And when we don’t run as well we need more time to test and figure out what went wrong. So when you’re running strong you want to get to the track and try to pull off as many trophies if you can.”
Given the competition in Late Model Stock Car racing and the efforts teams invest to claim a portion of the prestigious “Triple Crown“ of Virginia, McCarty said he understands the target on his team is bigger coming off their July 3 win at South Boston Speedway.
Also, McCarty said he knows some things to do differently in regards to helping his teammates set up his racer.
“We know what not to take to the track as far as the set-up, that’s for sure, “said McCarty jokingly in regards to how the team will prepare their car for Saturday’s Hampton Heat race at Langley Speedway.
“...Just coming off these two wins our stuff is working really good and this is more of a survival race regarding track position and being in the right spot,'' McCarty said.
“We’re all pumped up and hoping we can get some redemption from the last time we were there to see if we can keep going in this Triple Crown deal and pull that off.”
Part of McCarty and his team’s plan to contend for another win involves relying on the expertise of teammate Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 12 AutosByNelson.com Chevrolet.
Peters has been instrumental in making sure the both Nelson Motorsports teams learn from their rough outing at Langley Speedway in early June but don’t dwell on it.
“These wins are hard to come by. It’s nice to say you’re going to try to sweep it (The Virginia Triple Crown) and that’s the goal but it’s also the goal 30-plus competitors as well. All we can do is be thankful for the last two wins, look forward, and keep the same mindset that we’ve had towards the best outcome,'' McCarty said.