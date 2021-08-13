McClung is new Eagles new coach on the pitch

New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015, to his lieutenant, former junior varsity head coach Brian McClung.
McClung’s promotion was approved by the Franklin County School Board at its August meeting Monday night.
McClung, a coach in the program since the 2006-07 academic year, served as the junior varsity head coach from 2015-2021. Before that he was an assistant varsity and assistant junior varsity coach on Eagles squads led by former FCHS sideline mentor Curtis Bumgardner.
McClung teaches criminal justice at the high school.
FCHS finished 8-1-1 in Lang’s final campaign and won the Blue Ridge District championship in its first season of league play. Lang was voted the league’s Coach of the Year.
FCHS’s top player, Oscar Garcia, the Blue Ridge District’s Player of the Year, has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his soccer career at Bridgewater College, which competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
The Eagles won their first six matches before finishing 2-1-1 in their last four.
Based on points, the Eagles did not qualify for the Class 6 Region A playoffs.
The Eagles were slated to make their boys’ soccer debut in the Blue Ridge District in 2019, but the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eagles did defeat former Piedmont District rival Bassett in a preseason match that season.
McClung led the FCHS jayvees to a 6-2-1 record against a slate comprised exclusively of Blue Ridge District opponents. FCHS won five of those matches by shutout.
Also, the school board hired Brian Hart as its new head girls varsity lacrosse coach.
Hart is an art teacher at the high school.
Hart replaces Amy Dwyer, who guided the Eagles to a 2-7 record in her lone season as head coach.
Hart is the squad’s sixth head coach, its fourth in four seasons.
The school still has an opening for a head boys’ varsity lacrosse coach.
Former Ferrum College player Tyler Poage, the second coach in program, history, stepped down to embark on a career in the military. He led the Eagles to a 2-6 record this past spring.
During Poage’s tenure, the Eagles reached the Class 6 Region B semifinals in 2018, falling to James River-Midlothian, 17-4 in a match played at W.B. Adams Stadium.