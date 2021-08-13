McClung is new Eagles new coach on the pitch

New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015, to his lieutenant, former junior varsity head coach Brian McClung.

McClung’s promotion was approved by the Franklin County School Board at its August meeting Monday night.

McClung, a coach in the program since the 2006-07 academic year, served as the junior varsity head coach from 2015-2021. Before that he was an assistant varsity and assistant junior varsity coach on Eagles squads led by former FCHS sideline mentor Curtis Bumgardner.

McClung teaches criminal justice at the high school.

FCHS finished 8-1-1 in Lang’s final campaign and won the Blue Ridge District championship in its first season of league play. Lang was voted the league’s Coach of the Year.

FCHS’s top player, Oscar Garcia, the Blue Ridge District’s Player of the Year, has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his soccer career at Bridgewater College, which competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

The Eagles won their first six matches before finishing 2-1-1 in their last four.