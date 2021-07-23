McCorory is special guest for Commonwealth Games of Virginia

LYNCHBURG—Olympic Gold Medalist and Virginia native Francena McCorory is the special guest of the Commonwealth Games of Virginia, which resumes this weekend.

McCorory is a past participant in the Commonwealth Games.

A graduate of Bethel and Hampton University, McCorory won gold medals in 2012 and 2016 while competing in the women’s 4x400 relay.

Also, she established the NCAA Division I indoor track and field 400-meter record in 2010.

McCorory was the torch bearer for the 2020 Commonwealth Games, but this year, she will address the crowd, athletes and their familes, accordinng to a press release.

“In an Olympic year, we are thrilled to have the spirit of the Commonwealth Games alive and well once again at Liberty University, and we are excited to welcome the athletes and their families to campus,’’ Liberty President Jerry Prevo said.

“Liberty has enjoyed the partnership with Virginia Amateur Sports over the past five summers and we look forward to continuing to encourage these athletes of all ages as they pursue their dreams.’’