McGhee, one of Franklin County's first football players, passes

By STEVEN MARSH

Bobby McGhee, one of 32 players who competed on Franklin County High School’s first football team in 1950, has died, four months after reaching his 88th birthday.

McGhee died Sunday. His funeral and burial were held Wednesday.

Franklin County’s first year of play in interscholastic football coincided with the opening of the new consolidated high school for the 1950-51 school year. The 2019 season marked the Eagles’ 70th year of play on the gridiron.

C.I. (Cy) Dillon Jr., for whom Franklin County’s football stadium is named, was the Eagles’ first head coach. Dillon also served as a teacher, principal and division superintendent during his career in public education. He died in 2015.

The surviving members of the 1950 squad are in their mid to late 80s.

“I think we had about 33 young men (32 according to historical records) who came out (for football) that first year which was real good,’’ Dillon said in a 1988 interview with The Franklin News-Post, “and they were all excited about playing. Some of them had never even seen a football and none of them had ever played the game before.’’

The Eagles’ first game was on the road against Bassett High School’s junior varsity squad on Thursday, September 24, 1950. The game was played at night and Dillon said the Bengals scored before “our boys could find out what (football) was all about.’’

But FCHS would rally in the closing seconds to win the game, 18-14, and the Eagles would finish their inaugural season with a winning record (4-3). One player from that first team, Bobby Cooper, later played at Virginia Military Institute (VMI).