McGhee, one of Franklin County's first football players, passes

Bobby McGhee, one of 32 players who competed on Franklin County High School’s first football team in 1950, has died, four months after reaching his 88th birthday.
McGhee died Sunday. His funeral and burial were held Wednesday.
Franklin County’s first year of play in interscholastic football coincided with the opening of the new consolidated high school for the 1950-51 school year. The 2019 season marked the Eagles’ 70th year of play on the gridiron.
C.I. (Cy) Dillon Jr., for whom Franklin County’s football stadium is named, was the Eagles’ first head coach. Dillon also served as a teacher, principal and division superintendent during his career in public education. He died in 2015.
The surviving members of the 1950 squad are in their mid to late 80s.
“I think we had about 33 young men (32 according to historical records) who came out (for football) that first year which was real good,’’ Dillon said in a 1988 interview with The Franklin News-Post, “and they were all excited about playing. Some of them had never even seen a football and none of them had ever played the game before.’’
The Eagles’ first game was on the road against Bassett High School’s junior varsity squad on Thursday, September 24, 1950. The game was played at night and Dillon said the Bengals scored before “our boys could find out what (football) was all about.’’
But FCHS would rally in the closing seconds to win the game, 18-14, and the Eagles would finish their inaugural season with a winning record (4-3). One player from that first team, Bobby Cooper, later played at Virginia Military Institute (VMI).
Franklin County would lose its first home game, 20-0 to Altavista, and would drop to more games before shutting out Bassett’s jayvees, 21-0, for its first home win.
That triumph ignited a three-game, season-ending winning streak that culminated with the Eagles’ first homecoming triumph, 7-6 over Troutville. McGhee ran for the game-winning extra point in that contest.
Franklin County competed in District VI at the time.
Dick Brown served as Dillon’s assistant coach that year and Fred Brown for whom the field in stadium honors, was the school’s athletic director.
Despite that success, the football program did experience its share of growing pains during its infancy.
One season, the county’s tobacco crop was late and seven of the team’s players “had to stay and work on the farm,’’ Dillon said.
“We had only eight players come out for the team that year and it surprised us. We had to have the Lions Club and other civic organizations help us out, but we still got some players in time to finish the season. After that year, (the numbers) picked back up and we were able to have a varsity and junior varsity team most of the time,’’ Dillon said.
In 1996, McGhee, former high school athletic secretary Kitty Woods and football program historian Carlton Wilkes were the diving forces behind a reunion honoring the first football team. Eighteen players, including McGhee, and Dillon posed for a group photo that is now a part of program memorabilia.
“Bobby and I hatched this notion that we could have the very first reunion of that first team. When Kitty Woods agreed to work on the project with us, we had a team. We contacted every player and cheerleader from that first team, and were delighted with the response,’’ Wilkes said in an email.
“Alumni came from the Carolinas, Maryland and even Georgia to join those who had remained in Virginia for a wonderful weekend in September. One of the players donated the football he had confiscated after the first game, a win over the Bassett (jayvee) team. The ball remains in our trophy case to this day,’’ Wilkes said.
“What a thrill it was to see these alumni enjoy being introduced before the first home game, followed by a wonderful Saturday morning breakfast, and a speech by their coach, the legendary Cy Dillon,’’ Wilkes said.
That banquet was held on Saturday, Sept. 14; the Eagles were a day removed from a dramatic 22-21 non-district, home field victory over Heritage-Lynchburg during Horace Green’s tenure as head coach.
The Eagles rallied from an 11-point deficit in the last 2 1/2 minutes to win the contest. They recovered two on-side kicks during the comeback and All-State kicker Matt Maxey made a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter. His 37-yarder on the last play of the game proved to be the difference.
Maxey would later kick for VMI. He has served as a volunteer assistant coach the past several seasons.
“Bobby went out of his way to make all people feel comfortable in his presence. So many people got to know him as the Insurance Man (McGhee was a representative of Durham Life for 38 12 years), and he was active in his church and community. He even rode with me to meet and talk to several members of that first team,’’ Wilkes said.
“Sadly, we have lost many of those players, cheerleaders, educators and members of the early days of Franklin County High School’s student body. But what great lives they lived, and what stories they left behind to be told.’’
Wilkes said he learned lots about Franklin County football history during his many conversations with McGhee.
“I used to visit Bobby, often on his front porch. He had a razor sharp memory about 1950s football at the high school, so I listened and took lots of notes. Turns out he was a true football hero,’’ Wilkes said, referring to his performance in the Troutville game.
Wilkes said he first met McGhee while he was serving as a music teacher/band director at FCHS.
“I first met Bobby as a grandfather band parent, as he and his wife, Norma Jean (who preceded McGhee in death), and daughter Kathy were great supporters of her daughters Mandy and Missy and the entire Eagle Band. One day I asked him if he happened to be the Bobby McGhee who played on Franklin County’s first football team. When he said “Yes” that opened up a new relationship for us,’’ Wilkes said.
