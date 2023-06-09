Willow Creek Country Club’s annual Member-Guest golf tournament begins three days of play Friday.
The 54-hole, two-player event runs through Sunday.
For information, call Willow Creek’s pro shop.
Basketball camp begins June 19Franklin County High School’s boys basketball skills camp for rising second to rising seventh grade boys is June 19 to June 22.
Sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
New Franklin County coach Brandon Smith is the instructor.
For information, call Smith, (540) 483-5332, or contact him by email: brandon.smith@frco.k12.va.us .
Prospect camp is June 10 and June 24FERRUM—The 2023 Ferrum Night Lights Prospect Camp is Saturday, June 10 and Saturday, June 24 on the college’s campus.
Sessions are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Check in begins at 4 p.m.
Cost is $40.
For information, contact Ferrum assistant coach AJ Hopke by email: ehopke@ferrum.edu .