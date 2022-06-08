Member-Guest tournament is set for June 11-12

Willow Creek Country Club is hosting and staging its annual Member-Guest golf tournament, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The father-son duo of Jay and Landon Prillaman is the tournament reigning champion.

The Prillamans bested past champions Scott Hall and Matt Chandler for top tournament accolades.

Coastal Carolina falls

in tournament finalsGREENVILLE. N.C.—Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University’s baseball team, steered by Franklin County native Gary Gilmore, dropped a 13-4 decision to East Carolina University in a winner-take-all match-up in the finals of the NCAA tournament’s Greenville Regional.

East Carolina (45-19), the event’s host and top seed, advances to this weekend’s Super Regionals with the win, with the Pirates hosting Texas in a best of three games series.

Coastal Carolina (39-20-1), seeded third in a four-team field ends its season with the loss.

The Pirates led from wire-to-wire; they tallied two runs each in the first and third innings, one in the sixth and eight in the seventh.

The Chanticleers scored twice in the fourth and twice in the ninth.

East Carolina outhit Coastal Carolina, 17-6, and both teams played error-free baseball.

Coastal Carolina began play in the tournament with a loss to No. 2 region seed the University of Virginia, 7-2, then the Chanticleers won three straight games, defeating Coppin State, 10-8; Virginia, 7-6; and East Carolina, 9-1 to force Monday’s contest.

Coastal Carolina, which competes in the Sun Belt Conference, finished its season by winning 22 of its last 29 games.

Coastal Carolina placed four players on the All-Region team, while Virginia had three honorees.

Gilmore is three wins shy of 1,300 for his career and three wins shy of 1.040 at Coastal Carolina.

Tournament raises $50,000, features hole-in-oneMARTINSVILLE—The ValleyStar RISE Foundation has raised $50,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network through its Big Tee Off golf tournament, staged last month at Chatmoss Country Club for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

The RISE Foundation was created in 201 and received 501c3 designation in January of this year.

More than 30 businesses sponsored the tournament and 148 golfers comprised the two-flight (morning and afternoon) field.

During the afternoon flight, Scott Shytle, playing for the Berry Elliott Realtors team, made a hole-in-one on hole No. 6 to win the tournament’s Hole-in-One contest.

Shytle used a 3 hybrid club to card the ace.

“After a two-year hiatus, it was awesome to have so much participation and support. Having a player win the Hole-in-One contest was the icing on the cake,’’ said Greta Kidd, executive director of the RISE Foundation.

“I’m elated that Scott is the recipient of our cash prize. His success is just another reason I would say this golf tournament was such a success.

Kidd said he “attributes the success of the tournament to the support of (its) sponsors.’’

The tournament directly benefits Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke.

Monies raised are to be used to bring life-saving equipment to children and babies in Southwest Virginia.

The RISE Foundation said it “strives to bridge gaps in workforce development and mental and physical health by providing funding as well as volunteer opportunities for ValleyStar Credit Union’s team and board members to give their time talents to support good work in the community.’’

ValleyStar has a branch in Rocky Mount.

Girls lacrosse alumnae match is set for June 11Franklin County’s second annual girls lacrosse alumni match is set for Saturday, June 11.

The match is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Admission is $5. T-shirts can be purchased for $22. Concessions will be sold and a 50-50 raffle drawing is planned.

CHA golf tournament is set for June 11HARDY—Christian Heritage Academy is hosting and staging its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Proceeds benefit the school’s athletics program.

Shot gun start is 1 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Prizes will be presented to the top finishers and the winners of longest drive and closest to the pin contests.

Registration is $300 per team. It includes all golf fees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .

Wrestling benefit golf tournament is June 18Franklin County’s wrestling program is staging a benefit golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club, Saturday, June 18.

On-site registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Shot-gun start is 8 a.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Fee is $280 per team.

Fee includes mulligan and red tee.

Refreshments and snacks are provided all day.

A meal and an awards ceremony follow the completion of play.

Awards will be presented for first, second, third and last place and to the winners of the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.

This tournament benefits the wrestling teams at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the purchase of new equipment and to offset travel costs to tournaments throughout the year.

It is asked that checks be made payable to IEE Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 313, Rocky Mount (Va.), 24151.

Receipts are available upon request.

For information, call Chuck Hazelwood, (540) 488-2727 or head coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact by email: Ieewrestlingbooster@gmail.com .

Bowling tournament is set for June 24Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.

The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.

Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.

There will be no refunds.

Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.

First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.

Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Donations are welcome.

To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.

Brick fundraising campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

HOF nominations are being acceptedFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.