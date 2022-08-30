 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL GOLF

MEMBER-MEMBER AT WILLOW CREEK

The results are in for the 2022 Member-Member golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.

Champions

Leon Young and Fred Hall

1st flight

1st place - Dave Aveline and Gary Stoneman

2nd place - Chris Stone and Elbert Foley

2nd flight

1st place - Doug Spencer and Jessie Sigmon

2nd place - Tony Hutchins and Eric Ferguson

3rd flight

1st place - Leon Young and Fred Hall

2nd place - Everett Wilson and Mike Smith

4th flight

1st place - Greg Davis and Philip Davis

People are also reading…

2nd place - Philip Bruce and Keith Hubbard

Closest to the Pin

No. 6 - Chris Stone and Fred Hall

No. 8 - Doug Spencer and Leon Young

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

Andrew Lewis scored the game's first 20 points and its last 15 for a 35-8 victory over Benjamin  Franklin Middle School in a football match-up…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage