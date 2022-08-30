MEMBER-MEMBER AT WILLOW CREEK

The results are in for the 2022 Member-Member golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.
Champions
Leon Young and Fred Hall
1st flight
1st place - Dave Aveline and Gary Stoneman
2nd place - Chris Stone and Elbert Foley
2nd flight
1st place - Doug Spencer and Jessie Sigmon
2nd place - Tony Hutchins and Eric Ferguson
3rd flight
1st place - Leon Young and Fred Hall
2nd place - Everett Wilson and Mike Smith
4th flight
1st place - Greg Davis and Philip Davis
People are also reading…
2nd place - Philip Bruce and Keith Hubbard
Closest to the Pin
No. 6 - Chris Stone and Fred Hall
No. 8 - Doug Spencer and Leon Young