Men, women place sixth at Guilford Invitational

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s swimming teams each placed sixth in the Guilford (N.C.) College Invitational, staged at the Greensboro Aquatics Center.

For the Panthers’ men’s squad, Dom Philpot scored its best finish - a 26th-place showing in the 50-yard freestyle.

For the Panthers’ women’s team, Emilie Fairman finished 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke, Hunter Tharpe came in 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke and Fairman, Tharpe, Liza Montgomery and Laurynn Hackett comprised Ferrum’s 200-yard medley relay team that placed 13th.

Roanoke College won the men’s team championship with 864 points, followed by Lenoir Rhyne (N.C.) University (396), University of Lynchburg (300), Warren Wilson (N.C.) College (58), Greensboro College (37) and Ferrum (18).

UNC-Pembroke captured the women’s team title with 582 points, followed by Roanoke (447), Lenoir Rhyne (343), Lynchburg (263), Sweet Briar College (29), Ferrum (17), Hollins University (12) and Warren Wilson (12).

“The Guilford Invitational brought many good performances and in-season best times,’’ Ferrum men’s and women’s head coach Margaret Bisnett said.