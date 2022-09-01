Men's wrestling is returning to ODAC sports roster

FOREST - Men’s wrestling is returning to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), as announced by the league officials Wednesday.

Competition begins with the 2022-23 season and features seven participating conference members including five full-time institutions and two associate partnerships.

Greensboro (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University have been approved as associate members for men’s wrestling, joining all-sport competitors Averett University, Ferrum College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, and Washington and Lee University.

The ODAC offered 10 sports to its inaugural member institutions. Men’s wrestling was one of those options, but the sport was featured for only four seasons with its final campaign in 1980.

Washington and Lee University won the first three team titles with Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg, claiming the final trophy.

Lynchburg no longer fields the sport.

“I am pleased to welcome back men’s wrestling as the 25th sport to the conference’s offerings,” said ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston. “Recent additions to the conference’s membership provided the requisite number of men’s wrestling programs to support a league championship.”

The return of wrestling comes at an opportune time for the sport in Virginia. Ferrum College is slated to serve as the host schoolfor the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships for a second time. Action is scheduled for March 10-11, 2023, at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

ODAC teams will begin competition November 1, 2022, with a robust schedule featuring invitational events and head-to-head team dual matches.

The conference schedule will include six dual matches for each squad with the leader of the ODAC standings at season’s end being declared the conference regular-season champion.

The 2022 ODAC Wrestling Championships will be hosted by Shenandoah University on Saturday, February 11, two weeks prior to NCAA regionals.

The conference championship will be individual in nature with each school entering one wrestler at each of the 10 standard weight classes – 125, 133, 141, 149, 157, 165, 174, 184, 197, 285.

While wrestlers will compete out to six places, those finishing first, second, and third will earn All-ODAC first, second, and third-team honors.

Also, there will be a team component to the championship.

"It's an honor to have wrestling represented in the respected Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Our coaches, athletes, and administration at Ferrum College are excited for our wrestling program to battle for highly competitive conference championships, Ferrum College head coach Logan Meister said.

"ODAC members will be represented on a national level making our conference competition some of the best match-ups and rivalries in the country."

When starting the programs at Ferrum and Roanoke College, having wrestling in the ODAC was always a hope of mine,'' Maroons head coach Nate Yetzer said.

The growth and success of college wrestling throughout the geographic area of the ODAC will no doubt make us one of the most competitive conferences for wrestling in the country. I am very excited!"

“The addition of two associate members helps us complete a quality regular season dual schedule and competitive individual championship while supporting Division III wrestling in the South Region,” Bankston said.

“I know our competition will be robust with quality wrestling performances in advance of Ferrum hosting the Division III national championships in March.”

Many expect competition in the ODAC to be strong considering the depth of talent from the conference’s established programs.

Averett University finished last season ranked 20th by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) in its final dual team rankings.

Washington and Lee previously competed in the Centennial Conference and captured each of the past two league titles.

Individually, seven athletes from ODAC schools earned All-American honors by placing eighth or better in their respective weight classes.

Averett: fifth-year seniors Sam Braswell and Brandon Woody placed fourth and sixth at 125-pound and 141-pound weight classes, respectively.

Greensboro: sophomore Josh Wison finished fifth at the 133-pound weight class.

Roanoke: junior Mahlic Sallah placed seventh at the 184-pound weight class.

Southern Virginia: Nico Ramirez posted a fifth place showing at the 285-pound weight class.

Washington and Lee: juniors Ryan Luth and Riley Parker placed fourth at 157-pound and sixth at 125-pound weight classes, respectively.