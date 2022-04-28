Michael drives in game winner in the 10th

EMORY - Clayton Michael belted his first career grand-slam home run and drove in the deciding run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday to lead Ferrum College to an 11-10 non-conference baseball victory over Emory & Henry College.

Michael, the Panthers' shortstop was 3 of 6 at the plate with a run and five RBIs.

Closer Matthew Sheppard (5-0) enhanced his pitching record with the victory and coaxed a ground out to retire the side in the 10th

Justin Daly (1-6) was charged with the loss.

Ben Williams was 3 of 5 with two RBIs for the Wasps (9-26).

Nick Funk also smacked a home run for the Panthers.

Emory & Henry totaled three extra base hits: two doubles and a home run.

Ferrum (14-24) outhit Emory & Henry, 16-14, and committed one error, while the Wasps were charged with three defensive miscues.

The Wasps led 6-0 through two innings after manufacturing five runs in the first and one in the second.

The Panthers used a six-run surge in their half of the third inning to tie the score before the Wasps broke the deadlock with a run in the bottom of the frame.

Trailing 7-6, the Panthers rallied for two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to build a 10-7 edge.

Emory & Henry scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and tied the count at 10 with a run in the last of the seventh.

Ferrum stops a six-game losing streak with the triumph and avenges an 8-2 loss to Emory Henry from earlier this season.

The Panthers are 7-4 in one-run games this season and 2-0 in extra-inning games.

Emory & Henry suffered its second straight loss.

Ferrum finishes its season Saturday with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader against Randolph-Macon College.

Game times are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at W.B. Adams Field.

Randolph-Macon pounds Ferrum, 31-1

ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon routed Ferrum College Wednesday 31-1 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse match at home.

The Yellow Jackets led 30-0 before the Panthers' Michael Paolicelli scored with 6:55 remaining.

Eleven players scored for Randolph-Macon, which outshot Ferrum, 54-6.

Sic of those 11 players tallied multiple goals.

Connor Cadigan had six goals and an assist for Randolph-Macon (10-6, 6-3 ODAC), while Jack Smith tallied four goals and passed out four assists

Panthers goalkeeper Brody Johnson registered 12 saves in 60 minutes of action.

Ferrum (3-11, 0-9 ODAC) which has surrendered 62 goals in its last two matches, suffered its fifth straight loss.

During the skid, the Panthers have been outscored 130-17.

Ferrum concludes its season Saturday in Lynchburg against ODAC foe Randolph College.

The Panthers have lost 17 straight ODAC matches dating to last season; its last victory came at the expense of Randolph on Saturday March 20, 2021, 19-6 at W.B.Adams Stadium.

Tharpe finishes in a tie for 14th

GLEN ALLEN - Ferrum College senior Hunter Tharpe finished in tie for 14th in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s golf championship at the Dominion Club.

Tharpe posted a 248 total over 54 holes, carding scores of 78-82-88.

Also for Ferrum, Jiwanan Masoot (90-86-91, 267) finished 20th and Caroline King (91-94-112, 297) came in 26th in a field of 33 golfers.

Emily Brubaker (76-72-72, 220) of the University of Lynchburg overcame a three-stroke deficit after 36 holes for a four-stroke win over Washington and Lee University’s Megan Kanaby (75-75-74, 224) and Bridgewater College’s Soophia Martone (73-72-79, 224).

Ferrum did not enter enough players to challenge for the team championship, won by Washington and Lee (301-308-300) with a 909 total.

Lynchburg (319-307-307, 933) finished second, followed by Bridgewater (315-317-313, 945), Sweet Briar College (374-380-378, 1,132), Shenandoah University (379-374-391, 1,144) and Randolph-Macon College (389-374-382, 1,145).

Bridgewater rallies for four-goal win

FERRUM - Bridgewater College netted the match’s last five goals and outscored Ferrum College by seven goals after intermission for a 15-11 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Eagles (5-10, 3-4 ODAC), which have one league match remaining, scheduled for Saturday, secured a berth in the conference tournament with the win.

The top seven teams in the ODAC qualify for the tournament.

The Panthers (6-9, 3-5 ODAC) completed their 2022 season with the setback.

Ferrum led 9-6 at intermission, but managed to net only two goals in the second half, both in the third quarter.

The Eagles outscored the Panthers, 4-2, in the third period to pull within a goal, 11-10, then they completed the rally with a five-goal surge in the final frame.

Bridgewater tied the match for the fifth time at 11 with 11:31 left and took the lead for good with 10:10 remaining.

Each of their last three goals were netted with the Eagles in a player-advantage situation.

Six of Bridgewater’s goals were produced by an assist.

Jenna Entsminger tallied a match-best six goals for the Eagles.

Also scoring were Lauren Roberts with three goals, Aunnie Hacker with two goals and Kaity Petersheim, Faith Bartos, Madeline Magill and Allison Buris each with one.

Hacker passed out three assists and Petersheim, Roberts and Buris each distributed one.

Of Ferrum’s 11 goals, four were produced by an assist.

Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) and Willow Cooper each scored three goals to pace Ferrum.

Also scoring were Erin Reynolds with two and Reagan Aldridge, Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) and Megan Allen each with one.

Micaela Harvey distributed two assists and Natalie Hughes and Camille Mangum each passed out one.

Micaela Harvey completed her college career with the loss. She scored 82 goals and collected 74 assists for 156 points. She was in the starting line-up for all 49 matches in which she played.

Bridgewater totaled 39 shots to Ferrum's 24, and held a 29-20 edge in shots on goal.

The Panthers claimed possession of 16 ground balls to 13 for the Eagles.

Ferrum committed 20 turnovers to 13 for Bridgewater.

Eagles goalkeeper Rachel Robinson (5-10) recorded nine saves, while Panthers counterpart Faith Chubbuck (4-7) registered 14.

Tate earns All-State swimming laurels

SALEM- Roanoke College’s Ben Tate, who hails from Boones Mill, has earned College Division All-State accolades in men’s swimming for the 2021-2022 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Tate earned first-team honors in the distance freestyle and the butterfly and second-team laurels in the 400 freestyle relay and the 800 freestyle relay.