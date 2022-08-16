Middle School football season opens Thursday

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team opens its 2022 season Thursday against Patrick Henry’s middle school squad.

Kickoff at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field is 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles, led by head coach Chris Renick, finished 8-0 last season and won the Roanoke Valley Middle School District championship

varsity scrimmages Cave SpringROANOKE—Franklin County’s junior varsity football team plays Cave Spring in a preseason scrimmage Thursday.

The contest begins at 6 p.m. at Cave Spring High School.

The Eagles finished 5-4 last year.

play at homeBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team faces Andrew Lewis in its 2022 season opener Thursday at home.

Match time is 5 p.m.

Brittany Flora is the Eagles’ new head coach. She replaces Amy McCrickard, the Eagles’ new junior varsity head coach.

The Eagles finished 10-2 last year.

Golfers win Blue Ridge openerHARDY—Franklin County placed four scores in the 70s Thursday to claim victory in the Blue Ridge District’s first golf match of the 2022 season at Copper Cove Golf Club.

The Eagles finished play with a season-best 308 total and defeated four-time reigning league champion Lord Botetourt (320) by 12 strokes.

William Byrd (329) came in third, 21 strokes in arrears, followed by Northside (339) and Staunton River (440).

William Fleming did not post a team score; the Colonels were represented by one golfer.

Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt shot a 69 to captured medalist laurels.

But the Cavaliers’ other counting scores were in the 80s: an 81, an 83 and an 87.

Sam Fransler led the Eagles with a 76.

Other counting scores were carded by Lawson Pasley (77) Harmon English (77) and Ethan Hahn (78).

Scores by Chase Bower (81) and Wes Hill (84) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.

William Byrd counted an 80, an 81, an 82 and an 86.

Northside counted a 75, an 81, an 82 and a 101.

Staunton River counted a 100, two 109s and a 122.

Kiser, Roach take top laurels in Kingdom Run 5KDavid Kiser won the men’s overall championship of the Kingdom Run 5K, contested Saturday, Aug. 6.

Kiser, 41, completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:13.74.

Caitlyn Roach, 14 and a standout distance runner at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, turned in a finishing time of 22:08.66.

Forty-seven runners posted finishing times.

Male age group winners were Easton Bryant (13 and younger, 49:32.23); Jonas Holland (14-19. 22:03.27); Heremiah Ogle (20-29, 33:05.53); Aaron Trochim (30-39, 22:22.55); Steve Strachan (40-49, 25:47.34); Mark Sweeney (50-59, 30:21.09);Mark Dequoy (60-69, 30:12.76); and Harold Ingram (70 and older, 31:19.43).

Female age group winners were Bailey Thomas (13 and younger, 26:17.56); Jazzy Flanders (14-19, 23:32.06);Ruth Waddell (20-29, 33:22.40); Joanna Snyder (30-39, 39:03.77); Melinda Vieira (40-49, 41:58.96); Staci Talley (50-59, 31:20.73); and Anne Kohinke (60-69, 35:32.25).

Eagle Strut 5K is set for Sept. 17Franklin County’s senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter’s gun firing at 8 a.m.

The 3.1-mile course takes runners around the Town of Rocky Mount and can serve as an introduction to distance running for novice competitors, while providing enough of a challenge for advanced runners.

Proceeds benefit the senior class—they help offset senior activity costs and provide aid to seniors who are most in need.

Cost is $25.

No refunds will be given.

Registration ends at 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Race packet pick-up is Sept. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

Route information: begin at Franklin County High School (steps of Roy Morris Law Building facing Buddy’s BBQ; right on Tanyard Road; left on Pell Avenue; right on North Main Street; right on Greer Lane; left on North Main Street; left on Tanyard Road; end at Franklin County High School.

Last year’s race was contested virtually because of an upswing locally in COVID-19 the week of the event.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper of Franklin County were the overall men’s and women’s winners of the 2020 race.

The race was first staged in 2012.

For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113.

Hall Scholarship tournament is SaturdayThe Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Format is four-player team Captain’s Choice.

A first flight tee off is 8 a.m. with a second flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.

Lunch is at noon.

Cost is $300 per team.

Mulligans, one per person, are $5.

There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.

It is asked that checks be made payable to GLH Scholarship and mailed to GLH Scholarship, P.O. Box 33, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

The tournament is a memorial to Hall, a former Franklin County student-athlete, a long-time assistant baseball coach and a popular faculty member at the high school for many years.

All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.

Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.

For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.

Post 62 schedules charity tournamentHUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

SML Chamber’s new fall tourney is Oct. 14HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall event in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Franklin County Brick Campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commerate or memoralize former Franklin County student-athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Ticket prices are announcedFranklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.

General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .