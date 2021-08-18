Middle school football, volleyball seasons begin Thursday

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football and volleyball seasons start Thursday with home events.
The Eagles’ football team takes on Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s middle school squad in a non-district contest that kicks off at 5 p.m.
The Eagles’ volleyball squad plays Andrew Lewis Middle School at 5 p.m. at the West Gymnasium.
Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday, Sept. 11The eighth annual Eagle Strut 5K takes the starter’s gun Saturday, Sept. 11.
The race serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.
The race begins from the steps of the Roy M. Law building on the FCHS campus.
From there, competitors take a right on Tanyard Road, a left on Pell Avenue, a right on North Main Street, a right on Greer Lane, a left on North Main Street, a left on Tanyard Run and finish at FCHS.
Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper are the race’s reigning men’s and women’s champions.
Eighty runners competed in the 2020 race.
Registration is open and ends Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Race fee is $20 along with an additional $2.16 sign-up fee.
Former coach
joins Belhaven University staffJACKSON, Miss.—Felix Vu, Ferrum College interim head coach during the Panthers’ 2021 spring campaign, has joined the men’s soccer staff at Belhaven University as an assistant coach.
The Blazers compete in the NCAA Division III American Southwest Conference (ASC). They have been a member of the league since 2015.
Other conference members are East Texas Baptist University, LeTourneau (Texas) University, University of the Ozarks (Arkansas), University of Texas at Dallas, Concordia (Texas) University, Hardin-Simmons (Texas) University, Howard Payne (Texas) University, University of Mary Hardin Baylor (Texas), McMurry (Texas) University and Sul Ross State (Texas) University.
The league has four affiliate members—three in football and one in women’s golf.
James Gledhill is the Blazers’ head coach.
Vu led the Panthers to their first winning season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), a berth in the league’s postseason tournament and the program’s 175 victory—men’s soccer has been a part of Ferrum’s intercollegiate athletics roster since 1988.
Ferrum lost to No. 1 seed Hampden-Sydney College on penalty kicks in the tournament’s quarterfinal round.
Vu joined the Panthers’ men’s soccer coaching staff in 2019 and he is a past graduate assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Drury (Missouri) University.
Single-game ticket prices are established
Single-game ticket prices for varsity football games at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field have increased for the fall 2021 campaign.
Counting its Benefit Game against E.C. Glass, FCHS plays six games at Dillon Stadium this season.
Tickets for home league games against William Byrd (Oct. 15), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 29) and Northside (Nov. 5) and non-league games against E.C. Glass (Aug. 20), Bassett (Aug. 27) and Hidden Valley (Sept. 24) are $7.
The ticket prices are set by the Blue Ridge District.
The Eagles play Salem (Sept. 3), Liberty Christian (Sept. 10), Magna Vista (Sept. 17), Staunton River (Oct. 8) and William Fleming (Oct. 22) on the road.
Kickoffs for all varsity games are 7 p.m. except for the Liberty Christian contest which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for home junior varsity games against Salem (Sept. 2), Liberty Christian (Sept. 9), Magna Vista (Sept. 16), Staunton River (Oct. 7) and William Fleming (Oct 21) are $5.
The Eagles play Bassett (Aug. 26), Hidden Valley (Sept. 23), William Byrd (Oct. 14), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 28) and Northside (Nov. 4) on the road.
Kickoffs for all junior varsity games are 6 p.m.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Season passes
are on saleSeason passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets can be bought online
Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Track to close
in SeptemberFranklin County’s Bruce M. Kent Track Field is closing to the public from mid-September through mid-October for an upgrade of the track’s surface.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Hunter education course is scheduledA hunter education class has been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23-24, at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Franklin County seeks Hall of Fame nominationsFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
— From staff reports