Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys basketball team (2-1) wins its second game of the season Tuesday at home over Central Academy Middle School, 43-22. The Eagles' girls squad lost to the Patriots, 34-4, in the second game of the hoops doubleheader. A girls home game between BFMS and Altavista Middle School scheduled for Wednesday was canceled. The boys and girls squads played their final games of the season Thursday in Stuart against Patrick County.
Middle School Hoops
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MONETA - Reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion Regents of Charlottesville handed Smith Mountain Lake Chri…
- Updated
Franklin County's boys/girls varsity and junior varsity basketball games against Pulaski County set for tonight have been canceled.
- Updated
LYNCHBURG—Randolph College outscored Ferrum College 10-8 in overtime Friday for a 72-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basket…
ROANOKE—Patrick Henry limited Franklin County to 15 points through three quarters of play Saturday in a 61-25 non-district girls basketball ro…
Franklin County boys and girls basketball games against Magna Vista scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3 have been canceled.
SALEM - In the latest match-up between rivals Ferrum College and Roanoke College, each team teased the 50-point mark, but neither one matched …
Aaron Dooley, most recently the head golf professional at Hunting Hills Country Club, has taken over the golfing operation at The Waterfront C…
Franklin County took advantage of a 24-10 third-period surge Saturday to claim its first victory of the season, 54-48 over Patrick Henry in a …
The distribution between 2-pointers and 3-pointers was almost even for William Fleming Wednesday as the Colonels bested Blue Ridge District ri…
- Updated
FOREST—Timberlake Christian took full advantage of a 24-5 second-stanza surge Tuesday to defeat Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA),…