Middle School Hoops

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's Jaziel Hart skies to the rim for a lay-up during first-half action from the Eagles' 43-22 victory over Central Academy Middle School Tuesday at home.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys basketball team (2-1) wins its second game of the season Tuesday at home over Central Academy Middle School, 43-22. The Eagles' girls squad lost to the Patriots, 34-4, in the second game of the hoops doubleheader.  A girls home game between BFMS and Altavista Middle School scheduled for Wednesday was canceled. The boys and girls squads played their final games of the season Thursday in Stuart against Patrick County.

