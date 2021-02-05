Middle School Hoops

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys basketball team (2-1) wins its second game of the season Tuesday at home over Central Academy Middle School, 43-22. The Eagles' girls squad lost to the Patriots, 34-4, in the second game of the hoops doubleheader. A girls home game between BFMS and Altavista Middle School scheduled for Wednesday was canceled. The boys and girls squads played their final games of the season Thursday in Stuart against Patrick County.