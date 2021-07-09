Related to this story
Most Popular
MARTINSVILLE—Martinsville Speedway is hosting Track Laps for Charity Saturday (July 10) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Updated
Ferrum Sluggers defeated the Pirates, 14-4, Friday night to capture the 2021 championship in Franklin County Baseball Inc.’s age 9-10 division…
- Updated
SOUTH BOSTON—Bobby McCarty surged past Peyton Sellers on a restart with three laps to go and edged Sellers by more than a second to win Saturd…
- Updated
SIX-MILE POST - The championship game of Franklin County Baseball Inc.'s age 9-10 division has been rescheduled for tonight after the contest …
- Updated
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
RICHMOND—Richmond Raceway and Toyota have announced a partnership on the presenting rights to the NASCAR Playoff Weekend Sept. 10-11.
SOUTH BOSTON—Southern Virginia Motorsports Council (SVMC) has been awarded $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Mark…
Earl Long scored a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.
- Updated
This will be one of the most challenging months to fish at Smith Mountain Lake due to the hot weather and heavy boat traffic.
SOUTH BOSTON - Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway (SBS) is not only…