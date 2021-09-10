Middle school tennis schedule is set

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School opens a nine-match, co-ed tennis season Monday against James Madison Middle School at the River’s Edge Sports Complex in Roanoke.
The Eagles are scheduled to play five matches at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag, two more at River’s Edge and one at William Fleming High School in Roanoke.
BFMS has two matches slated against the Roanoke Tennis Club, two against Breckinridge/Lucy Addison, two against Woodrow Wilson, one against North Cross and a second contest against James Madison.
The season runs through Oct. 13.
Matches are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays.
Eagle Strut 5K switches to virtualSaturday’s Eagle Strut 5K has been changed to a virtual event “to keep our students and community safe (from COVID-19),’’ race officials said this week.
A recent upswing in cases in Franklin County and within the public school division has prompted this decision.
“We are abiding by the safety precautions that Franklin County Public Schools has put out,’’ race officials said.
Runners who still wish to compete can register their times at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1/NUw82TOefui7MMsimRiEB4QAAHD_7b9k0080l17Zi80/edit
The 10th annual race was first staged in September 2012. It serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.
Knights fall in jayvee, middle school volleyballLYNCHBURG—Christian Heritage Academy’s junior varsity and middle school volleyball teams dropped straight-set matches to Timberlake Christian Academy on the road Tuesday.
The Knights middle school team (3-2) fell 25-17, 25-18.
The loss stops a three-match winning streak.
The Knights jayvee squad (2-1 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), 2-3 overall) was defeated 25-17, 29-27.
2022 fishing tourneys are slated for SMLSMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE—Smith Mountain Lake is the host site for a series of high school and college fishing tournaments in 2022 under the Major League Fishing banner.
College fishing tournaments with Abu Garcia as the title sponsor are scheduled for Friday, April 29 and Friday,June 3.
High school events with the U.S. Army as the title sponsor are set for Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, June 4.
SML Paddling Race is SaturdaySCRUGGS—The ninth annual Smith Mountain Lake Paddling Race is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park.
Awards will be presented on site after the race.
Those who like to SUP, Surfski or Row Shell should come by and try this event.
Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards Kayaks & Boat Rentals will be available to rent SUPs for racers who may prefer a different board.
The category specific running start begins on the community park beach.
Racers will paddle to and around a small island for routes approximately 2.5, 5 and 7.5 miles in distance.
Surfskis and Row Shells will paddle 5 of 7.5 miles.
On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Pre-pay registration is $30, same-day registration is $40.
It is asked that payment is made with cash or check.
All pre-registered participants receive a t-shirt.
Hunter education class Sept. 20-21A hunter education class is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21 at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Civitan Club stages golf tournamentHARDY—The Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament Friday, Sept. 24 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
The one-day tournament benefits local nonprofits working to meet local needs with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities.
Four-player cost is $340, individual player cost is $90.
Cost includes lunch, beverage, golf balls and a mulligan.
The tournament is seeking sponsorships.
For information, call (540) 588-5180.
Season passes are on saleSeason passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets can be bought onlineThose interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.