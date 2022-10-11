Milloy joins men's basketball staff

FERRUM- Dan Milloy has joined Ferrum College’s men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, college athletic officials announced.

Milloy joins a three-man staff that’s led by first-year head coach Patrick Corrigan.

Preseason practice officially begins Saturday (Oct. 15).

Milloy comes to Ferrum from Bethel High School in Hampton where he served as an assistant boys basketball since 2011.

During his tenure, Bethel finished 24-6 and claimed state runner-up honors in Class 5 in 2017.

Mallory handled film and scouting, team workouts, practice planning, strength and conditioning and oversaw Bethel’s summer league team.

“I am excited to add coach Milloy to the Ferrum program,’’ Corrigan said in a prepared statement.

“(Dan) comes from a winning program (Bethel) and has coached many players who have gone on to have successful high school and college careers. He is a relentless worker and will bring an ability to recruit, connect with and help develop the student-athletes at Ferrum,’’ Corrigan said.

While at Bethel, Milloy coached several players who went on to play NCAA Division I college basketball, including Dajour Dickens (Hampton University), Cam Bacote (Western Carolina (N.C.) University), Aaron Bacote (Old Dominion University), Obinnaya Okafor (Virginia Commonweath University) and several others who have competed at lower NCAA levels.

Also, he coached current Cleveland (Ohio) Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

During the summer of 2022, Millory worked basketball camps at Dayton (Ohio) University and Christopher Newport University.

Millory graduated from Concord (W.Va.) University with a bachelor’s in recreation and tourism management in 2011. He received his master’s in special education from Radford University in 2019.

Randolph-Macon tops Ferrum in field hockey

FERRUM - Randolph-Macon College tallied a goal in the first quarter and two in the third period for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey win over Ferrum College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (4-7, 1-1 in the ODAC) squared its league mark with the victory, while the Panthers (3-7, 0-2 in the ODAC) have yet to win in conference play.

Scoring goals were Alaina McCoy, Anna Stribling and Summer Kujawa

Two of the goals were produced by an assist - one each by Stribling and Kujawa.

Faith Bibbo and Haleigh Horne each attempted a shot for Ferrum.

Panthers rally for volleyball win

FERRUM - Ferrum College rallied from losses in the first two sets for a 3-2 non-conference volleyball win over Methodist (N.C.) University Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12.

Three Taylor Joyner enabled the Panthers to claim victory in the third set to remain in the match.

In the fourth set, the count was tied at 24, but Ferrum broke the deadlock courtesy of a Joyner kill and a Methodist attack error to win the set and tie the match score at 2.

The Monarchs led 4-0 early in the deciding fifth set.

Following a Ferrum time out, the Panthers responded its deficit with an 8-4 surge to produce a stalemate at 8.

The score was even at 12, then Ferrum (6-14) tallied the final three points of the set to capture the match.

A Methodist attack error, a Joyner kill and an ace served by Sami Kircher accounted for those points.

Ferrum is one victory shy of matching last year’s win total (7).

Kircher finished the match with 17 kills and three aces, while Shelby Waltrip registered 14 kills, three blocks and an ace and Makaila Veney recorded nine kills and three blocks.

The Panthers totaled 70 kills to the Monarchs’ 44 and they held edges in attempts (173-146), hitting percentage (.197 to .151), points (83-62) and assists (63-38).

Methodist served seven aces to six for Ferrum and collected 11 blocks to seven for Ferrum.

BFMS finishes season with shutout

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team finished its 2022 season with a 34-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School District victory over William Byrd Middle School.

The Eagles (5-3) jumped out to 12-0 after Reid McElvain tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tal Richardson followed by McElvain’s 60-yard scoring run.

BFMS recovered an onside kick to set up Jesse Saunders 12-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion pass from McElvain to Malicahi Johnston that produced a 20-0 advantage.

The Eagles recovered a second onside kick and it led to a 35-yard scoring hook-up between McElvain and James Jamison and a 26-0 edge.

Jamison finished the scoring with a one-yard run, followed by a 2-point conversion run.

Earlier, BFMS shut out Hidden Valley Middle School, 44-0, and lost to William Fleming’s middle school team, 30-6, with the Eagles’ lone TD courtesy of a McElvain to Richardson pass that covered 55 yards.

BFMS’s B-team finished its season with a 10-6 loss to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) and a 12-6 win over William Byrd.

In the loss to the Ospreys, Hemi Adams ran for a 10-yard TD for the Eagles.

Wakeboard competition features national, international riders

UNION HALL - The Professional Wake Skate League (PWL) competition was staged in early August at Black Water Junction Wake Park.

The competition drew international riders from Spain, Brazil, England, Germany and the Philippines and the states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Texas, California, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Missouri and Hawaii, event officials said.

Telma Rabanal of Spain, age 17, claimed the championship of a women’s division. She and her family traveled by plane, train and uber to reach the site of the competition, event officials said.

Luke Denny of Hawaii won the championship of an amateur division.

The Pro Division had riders performing tricks that are featured in wake skating magazines

Travis Belsito of Anna Maria Island, Fla. claimed the division championship.

The PWL and local rider Trey Seneff chose to suport the Glade Hill Fire Department with donations to a Go Fund Me page, a raffle and firefighter Scott Smith selling barbeque plates to the riders and spectators.

The event was broadcast live on TwitchTV/atPWL.

Jayvee volleyball team opens league play with win

Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team opened Blue Ridge District play with a 2-0 win over Staunton River at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-8.

In the first set, Madysen McCrickard paced the Eagles with 11 service points, six of which she tallied on aces. Also, she totaled four digs.

Kailey McCown scored five points, three of which she collected on aces.

Grace Gawor registered three digs.

In the second set, Brylie Altice and McCrickard each scored six points with all of Altice’s points coming on aces.

McCrickard distributed four assists and McCown recorded three kills.

BFMS volleyball team ends season with two triumphs

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team ended its 2022 season with a pair of wins: 2-0 over William Byrd Middle School and 2-0 over Glenvar Middle School.

The Eagles (9-7) defeated William Byrd, 28-26, 25-10 and bested Glenvar, 25-18, 25-19.

In the William Byrd match, Laila Randal served three aces and tallied a kill, Madelynn Meador served four aces and recorded a block, SaraBeth Crews served three aces and registered a block and a kill and Abbie Altice served three aces and collected a kill

In the Glenvar match, Randal served six aces and distributed three assists, Altice served four aces, Chloe Perdue served three aces, Lexie Beckner served two aces and SaraBeth Crews served two aces and totaled a kill.