Mills, Roach win Chug for the Jug titles

Josh Mills captured the men’s overall championship of Saturday’s Chug for the Jug 5K.

Mills, who competes in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field for Franklin County, completed the 3.1-mile trek in 19:47.16.

Mills’ mile pace was 6.22. His average speed was 9.4 mph.

David Kiser finished second in 19:54.5 and Kyle Roach came in third in 20:29.10.

Caitlyn Roach won the women’s overall title for the second year in a row. She completed the course in 22:17.94.

Roach’s mile pace was 7:31. Her average speed was 8 mph.

Emily Jamison (24:51.98) placed second and Philicia Dawn (27:31.77) was third.

Also, Matt Dittler (21:23.07) won the men’s masters championship and Nicole Caron (28:00.28) won the women’s masters title.

The division is for runners age 40 and older.

Male age group winners were Tyler Shick (23-29, 21:53.13), Jeremiah Breen (30-34, 23:30.92), Sean Michael Poff (35-39, 30:36.46), Jaimen Barcenas (40-44, 26:15.21), Russell Williamson (45-49, 33:03.06), Mark Joyce (50-54,23:21.46), Peter DeFrost (55-59, 30:50.41), H.T. Page (60-64, 24:12.32) and Harold Ingram (75 and older, 33:07.27).

Female age group winners were Emmi Williamson (12 and younger, 32:31.97), Natalie Davis (13-17, 30:19.23), Wendy Harman (35-39, 28:21.09), Michelle Lyons (40-44, 30:24.30), Jamie Capaldo (45-49, 30:50.78), Teri Hudson (50-54, 33:03.92) and Anne Kohinke (60-69, 33:19.59).

Forty-seven runners competed in the race and four others did not start.

All proceeds are earmarked to benefit the track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.