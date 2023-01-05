Mills, Stout guide Bulldogs to win over Eagles

Avery Mills and Emmy Stout combined for 36 points Tuesday in leading Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) to a 42-35 non-district girls varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Mills netted 19 points, 12 of which she tallied by swishing all four of the Bulldogs’ 3-point field goals.

Stout finished with 17 points.

LCA led 13-9 after the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime.

The Bulldogs maintained the five-point spread after three quarters, 32-27.

LCA won the fourth quarter 10-8.

The Bulldogs committed nine fouls, thus the Eagles did not reach the 1-and-1 free-throw bonus in either half.

Franklin County made 13 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Kenzie Board, Kaniah Copeland and Madie Caron each netted nine points to lead the Eagles, combining to make 11 field goals.

Also scoring were L’Oreal Board with six points and Alahna Preston with two points.

L’Oreal Board, Copeland and Caron each made a 3-pointer.

The Eagles committed 20 fouls.

Franklin County was scheduled to open Blue Ridge District play Thursday against Staunton River at Hawkins Gym.

The Golden Eagles are steered by former Ferrum College performer Kim (English) Jones.

TIP-INS: LCA won the junior varsity game, 31-30.