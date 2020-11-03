Modifieds are making a Martinsville return

MARTINSVILLE—After an absence of 10 years, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is returning to Martinsville Speedway.
The series has scheduled a 2021 night race for Thursday, April 8.
It marks the first time that the series has competed at the track since 2010.
“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is an important part of the history of competition at Martinsville Speedway,’’ track President Clay Campbell said in a prepared statement.
“As our spring race weekend expands for three nights of racing, we look forward to welcoming back one of the most thrilling and competitive series to Martinsville Speedway.’’
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series follow with races scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 9 and10. Those races will be staged under the lights too.
A modified race at Martinsville was part of NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948; that race was the third sanctioned by the body in history in Virginia, according to historical records.
NASCAR’s National Modified Championship, the forerunner to the Whelen Modified Tour, staged races at the track for 25 years from 1960-1984.
The Whelen Modified Tour competed for the first time at Martinsville in 1985 and it staged races here until 2002.
After a two-year hiatus, the tour returned for a six-year run from 2005-2010.
A scheduled race on May 8 of this year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legendary driver Ray Hendrick, the career-leader in wins at Martinsville with 20, is the career leader in modified wins at the track with 13.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10 and Mike Stefanik, a multi-time Whelen Modified Tour series champion and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, owns the modern-day mark with five triumphs.
Hendrick, Evans and Stefanik all are deceased. Evans lost his life in a practice crash at Martinsville in October 1985.
Ferrum’s Paul Radford is a past Modified winner at Martinsville and Rocky Mount’s Donald “Satch’’ Worley scored one of his two career Whelen Modified victories at the track. In fact, Worley is the last driver hailing from below the Mason-Dixon Line to win a Modified race at Martinsville.
In 1986, Greg Sacks, who would later compete in the Cup Series, established the track’s qualifying record with an average of 101.014 mph in a modified.
“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has a rich history at Martinsville Speedway, tour Director Jimmy Wilson said in the statement. “The greatest legends of our sport have all competed there, and we couldn’t be happier that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers of today will have a chance to add to that historic legacy.’’
Also, in September 2021, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will compete at Richmond Raceway for the first time since 2002.
The Whelen Modified Tour has raced at Richmond nine times and Stefanik is a three-time series winner at the track.
