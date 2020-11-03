Modifieds are making a Martinsville return

After a two-year hiatus, the tour returned for a six-year run from 2005-2010.

A scheduled race on May 8 of this year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legendary driver Ray Hendrick, the career-leader in wins at Martinsville with 20, is the career leader in modified wins at the track with 13.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10 and Mike Stefanik, a multi-time Whelen Modified Tour series champion and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, owns the modern-day mark with five triumphs.

Hendrick, Evans and Stefanik all are deceased. Evans lost his life in a practice crash at Martinsville in October 1985.

Ferrum’s Paul Radford is a past Modified winner at Martinsville and Rocky Mount’s Donald “Satch’’ Worley scored one of his two career Whelen Modified victories at the track. In fact, Worley is the last driver hailing from below the Mason-Dixon Line to win a Modified race at Martinsville.

In 1986, Greg Sacks, who would later compete in the Cup Series, established the track’s qualifying record with an average of 101.014 mph in a modified.