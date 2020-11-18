Moneta Madness winners are cited

BEDFORD—Seventy-two players competed in Saturday’s rescheduled Moneta Madness Disc Golf tournament, staged at Moneta Park.

The one-day tournament, sponsored jointly by the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake and the Roanoke Disc Golf Club, had been postponed from last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Christian Ministries benefited from the charity event that collected “a van full of food,’’ said Steve Miller with the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake.

Play was contested in several categories based on gender, age and in some cases skill level.

The disc golf course at the park had been recently renovated by the Rotary Club for the Bedford Parks and Recreation Department.

“(The course) is proving to be one of the best in the region, offering a rolling hill setting with spectacular views and some challenges,’’ Miller said.

“Most players complimented the course and also complemented the tournament organization by the Roanoke club,’’ Miller said.

“The Rotary Club provided the players with a free breakfast and an inexpensive hot lunch,’’ Miller said.

Thirty-six holes—two, 18-hole rounds—were played.