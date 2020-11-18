Moneta Madness winners are cited

BEDFORD—Seventy-two players competed in Saturday’s rescheduled Moneta Madness Disc Golf tournament, staged at Moneta Park.
The one-day tournament, sponsored jointly by the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake and the Roanoke Disc Golf Club, had been postponed from last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Christian Ministries benefited from the charity event that collected “a van full of food,’’ said Steve Miller with the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake.
Play was contested in several categories based on gender, age and in some cases skill level.
The disc golf course at the park had been recently renovated by the Rotary Club for the Bedford Parks and Recreation Department.
“(The course) is proving to be one of the best in the region, offering a rolling hill setting with spectacular views and some challenges,’’ Miller said.
“Most players complimented the course and also complemented the tournament organization by the Roanoke club,’’ Miller said.
“The Rotary Club provided the players with a free breakfast and an inexpensive hot lunch,’’ Miller said.
Thirty-six holes—two, 18-hole rounds—were played.
Contestants came from across Virginia. Also the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania were represented.
Miller said Paul McBeth, the 20919 World Disc Golf Champion, caddied for his wife, Hannah, who won the Open Women’s division with a 13-over-par 127 (61-66) total. She was the lone competitor in the division.
Below are the results.
Open: 1. Hunter Thomas, 10-under-par 104 (51-53); 2. Ryan Shumate, 8-under-par 106 (53-53); 3. Neil Bishop, 6-under-par 108 (54-54). Twelve players competed in the division.
Pro Masters (Age 40 and older): 1. Greg Clemons, 1 under-par 113 (54-59); 2. Jim Conrad, 1-under-par 113 (58-55); 3. Mark Gill, even par 114 (59-55). Six players competed in the division.
Advanced: 1. Thomas Grigg, 8-under-par 106 (53-53); 2. Alan Best, 7 under-par 107 (56-51); 3. David Allen, even par 114 (58-56). Fourteen players competed in the division.
Amateur Masters (Age 40 and older): 1. Lloyd Seely, 4-over-par 118 (60-58); 2. Daniel Smith, 4-over-par 118 (61-57); 3. Jeff Peters 17-over-par 131 (65-66). Four players competed in the division.
Amateur Masters (Age 50 and older): 1. Jan Jackson, 14-over-par 128 (65-63); 2. Kyle Greene, 18-over-par 132 (66-66); 3. Steve Hardin, 19-over-par 133 (66-67). Five players competed in the division.
Intermediate: 1. Connor High, 2-under-par 112 (58-54); 2. Joshua Wyatt, 7-over-par 121 (59-62); 3. Spenser Foley, 7-over-par 121 (58-63). Six players competed in the division.
Intermediate Women: 1. Kinnakaye Kinnaird, 37-over-pa 151 (72-79). She was the lone competitor in the division.
Recreational: 1. Ronald Davis, 6-over-par 120 (59-61); 2. Tim Dushaw, 7-over-par 121 (60-61); 3. Leo Stevens-Lubin, 8-over-par 122 (62-60). Twenty-three players competed in the division.
