Moneta Park to host disc golf tournament

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake will hold its Moneta Madness Charity Disc Golf Tournament at Moneta Park near Downtown Moneta on Nov. 14. Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. with play beginning at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Lake Christian Ministries.

The disc golf course at Moneta Park was renovated by the club last year. Disc golfers from Roanoke, Lynchburg and the surrounding lake area have been actively playing the 18-hole course since the renovation.

The Rotary club will serve a hot barbecue sandwich lunch and several vendors will have booths. The event is open to the public.

The Rotary club will also accept donations of non-perishable goods for Lake Christian Ministries.

The tournament is co-sponsored by the Roanoke Disc Golf and Bedford County Parks and Recreation.

For more information, contact Steve Miller at 520-4028.