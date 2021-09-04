Moss seeks first career track championship

SOUTH BOSTON - Daniel Moss has never won a NASCAR track championship but the Danville, Virginia resident is looking to change that in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.
“I’ve been trying to win a NASCAR-sanctioned championship since I started racing,” Moss remarked.
“We won a championship in 2018 at Orange County Speedway in Late Model. That was an accomplishment, but a championship here at South Boston Speedway would mean a whole lot more,” Moss added.
“Winning this championship would be a relief. We’re throwing everything we’ve got at it.”
Moss leads the Limited Sportsman Division point standings entering the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race that will be one of the five races featured in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.
In the closest division championship points battle heading into South Boston Speedway’s final points event of the season, Moss holds a narrow 13-point edge over second-place Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and a 22-point margin over Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia who has surged into the top-three in the standings on the strength of three straight wins.
Moss says he is not going to stray from doing what he has been doing all season – gunning for wins.
“I go for the win every time,” Moss pointed out.
“The points really don’t have anything to do with it. If you go for the win every time you end up in the championship fight. That’s how we got where we are.
“The championship battle is far from over,” continued Moss.
“Thirteen points isn’t really a lot. It seems like a little bit, but it’s just enough to breathe. You just go out there, do what you always do, and hopefully get a win.”
Moss feels he has as good a shot at winning Saturday night’s 50-lap race and the division championship as any of his challengers.
“We work on the car a lot,” Moss noted.
“We’ve got a car that contends for the win every race. It’s fast enough to be battling for the lead, maybe not every single time, but it’s right there at it. You’ve just got to keep the car in one piece and finish well.”
Heading into Saturday night’s event Moss has logged four wins and seven Top-Five finishes in 12 starts. This season has not been as consistent a season as Moss experienced in 2019 when he finished second in the Limited Sportsman Division championship chase behind champion Danny Willis, Jr. of South Boston, Virginia. Moss had five wins and finished in the top five in all but two of his starts in 2019.
“I’m either winning or struggling,” Moss pointed out.
“It’s one or the other. I should be doing better than what I’m doing. That’s my fault, nobody else’s. If I was having a year like I had in 2019 when Danny and I were battling for the championship I’d probably be a whole race ahead in points right now.
“I won five races that year (2019) and I’ve won only four this year,” he added.
“That’s still good, but I know we’re capable of better.”
Throckmorton enjoys his return to South Boston
Halifax County, Virginia native Chris Throckmorton called his return to South Boston Speedway on August 21 to compete in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races “incredibly good.”
It had been several seasons since the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina resident and Halifax County, Virginia native had returned home to race at South Boston Speedway. Throckmorton races primarily at Dillon Motor Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway in South Carolina and is a solid contender. He had won his first Late Model Stock Car race at Dillon Motor Speedway three weeks prior to the South Boston Speedway event.
Not having raced on the .4-mile South Boston Speedway oval since it was repaved, Throckmorton understood he was facing an uphill climb. He qualified 14th and finished ninth in the opening 75-lap race. Throckmorton started on the pole in the second race, was involved in an early-race mishap, restarted at the rear of the field, and raced his way back through the field to post a fifth-place finish.
“I’m happy,” Throckmorton remarked after the second race.
“For us to come to a racetrack with this caliber of competition and come out of here with a top five finish in the second race, it’s top of the world. We come from tracks where you don’t have grip and there’s no walls and such. For us to come back up here and race with the best in the country and earn a top-five finish is great.”
This return trip home to compete at South Boston Speedway was a far better trip than the one he made in 2012.
“In 2012, when we first got the (Limited Sportsman) car and were living in Myrtle Beach, we decided let’s go home and run at home in South Boston,” Throckmorton explained.
“We came back here and had our sights set a little high, and we had a reality check. We’ve been in Late Model now for five or six years, and for us to come back and run a Late Model race in our new car, it’s like homecoming all over again.”
Throckmorton says “South Boston is always home” because it is where his roots are. His parents, Neil and Rachel Throckmorton, formerly owned and operated Discount Furniture & Carpet World, a well-known furniture and carpet store in Halifax County, Virginia for more than 20 years and were active supporters of racing.
The Throckmorton family sponsored cars that competed at South Boston Speedway and participated as a sponsor at South Boston Speedway. Throckmorton’s late grandmother, Josephine Evans, formerly owned and operated a trio of fast-food restaurants, two in Halifax County, Virginia and one in nearby Clarksville, Virginia known as the Dairy Dell. One of those restaurants, the Dairy Dell in the Riverdale area of Halifax County, Virginia, continues to be a popular stop among area residents.
“I live in South Carolina now, but this is still home no matter how you look at it,” Throckmorton remarked.
Throckmorton said he enjoys racing at South Boston Speedway and would love to be able to put together a sponsorship package that would enable him to race a full season at the .4-mile oval. One of his goals is to win a Late Model race at South Boston Speedway.
“I know that before I hang up my helmet, I want to win a race at South Boston Speedway,” Throckmorton pointed out.
“I know before I hang up my helmet that I would like to be a championship contender here. South Boston Speedway is like no other. The competition level is great, the facility is state-of-the-art – it’s just all around everything a driver could want.”
Sellers sweeps Late Model doubleheader
Peyton Sellers swept the pair of 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races presented by Southside Disposal event at South Boston Speedway, virtually locking up his sixth career South Boston Speedway championship in the process.
“Honestly, anybody could have driven this car tonight,” Sellers remarked after scoring his third win in a row and his eighth win this season at South Boston Speedway.
“It was on rails. The first race the car was a handful. It was loose, it was sideways, but everybody else was too. To come back and make some adjustments to the car and be so good at the end of the second race is hats off to H.C. (his brother and crew chief H.C. Sellers) and all of the guys on my team.”
The Ringgold, Virginia resident started third in the opening 75-lap race and muscled his way past leader Landon Pembelton of Amelia, Virginia on the 27th circuit to take the lead. Once in front Sellers stayed in command the rest of the way, edging runner-up Mike Looney of Catawba, Virginia by 1.185 seconds.
Pole winner Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina finished third with Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina and Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers in the 22-car field.
Despite having to start the second race at midfield in 11th position as a result of having won two races in a row Sellers was able to get to the front of the field just as quickly as he did in the first race.
Deftly picking up positions, Sellers worked his way around Crews on the 20th lap to take the lead. As was the case in the opener, once he got in front Sellers never relinquished the lead.
Borst took the runner-up spot in the nightcap with Crews finishing third. Pembelton finished fourth and former Halifax County, Virginia resident Chris Throckmorton of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina rounded out the top five finishers in the 20-car starting field.
The second race saw the lead change hands twice among three drivers with Sellers leading the final 56 laps. Three caution periods slowed the action.
Myers claims third straight victory
Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia had not won a Limited Sportsman Division race until he swept a twin-race event at South Boston Speedway on August 7. Saturday night, he made it three wins in a row.
Myers took the win the hard way, electing to start at the rear of the 13-car field in an attempt to collect extra points toward the track’s Limited Sportsman Division title and driving to the front to score his third career victory.
“I knew we had a good car,” Myers remarked.
“I also knew it was going to be tough. As you come up through the field the cars get harder and harder to pass. Luckily there was a caution that bunched us back up and I was able to pick off a few cars quickly. I got an opportunity when I needed it.”
Myers said the three wins in a row is a family milestone, and one he hopes to break.
“My dad (former South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division champion Billy Myers of Hurt, Virginia) told me before I came to the track the most races he has won consecutively is three in a row,” Myers said.
“I at least have tied him, now I want to try to beat him.”
He took the lead from Daniel Crews of Long Island, Virginia with 11 laps to go and held on to edge Crews by .599-second for the win. Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia finished third, Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia took fourth place and J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield, Virginia finished fifth.
The race was a highly competitive one, with the lead changing hands three times among four drivers.
The race was slowed by two caution periods.
Phillips, Crews split twinbill
Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia broke a lengthy win drought Saturday night, starting on the pole and scoring a flag-to-flag win in the first of Saturday night’s pair of 15-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division races.
Phillips finished .394-second ahead of Justin Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia. Division points leader Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia finished third with Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia and Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.
Crews started third in the second race, grabbed the lead on the opening lap, and scored a flag-to-flag win. The win was Crews’ 10th win in 12 starts at South Boston Speedway this season.
Mayo took the runner-up spot 2.729 seconds behind Crews in the caution-free race. Layne finished third, Dawson finished fourth and Phillips completed the top five finishers.
Dawson scores seventh win of season
Josh Dawson started at the rear of the field, sped past pole starter Jason DeCarlo of Chase City, Virginia to take the lead with two laps to go and held on to win Saturday night’s 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
The win was the seventh victory for Dawson in his nine starts at South Boston Speedway this season.
DeCarlo hung on to take the runner-up spot. Former division champion Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia finished third, Steven Layne of Nathalie, Virginia finished fourth and Kendall Milam of Keeling, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers in the caution-free race
Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway