Moss seeks first career track championship

“I’m happy,” Throckmorton remarked after the second race.

“For us to come to a racetrack with this caliber of competition and come out of here with a top five finish in the second race, it’s top of the world. We come from tracks where you don’t have grip and there’s no walls and such. For us to come back up here and race with the best in the country and earn a top-five finish is great.”

This return trip home to compete at South Boston Speedway was a far better trip than the one he made in 2012.

“In 2012, when we first got the (Limited Sportsman) car and were living in Myrtle Beach, we decided let’s go home and run at home in South Boston,” Throckmorton explained.

“We came back here and had our sights set a little high, and we had a reality check. We’ve been in Late Model now for five or six years, and for us to come back and run a Late Model race in our new car, it’s like homecoming all over again.”

Throckmorton says “South Boston is always home” because it is where his roots are. His parents, Neil and Rachel Throckmorton, formerly owned and operated Discount Furniture & Carpet World, a well-known furniture and carpet store in Halifax County, Virginia for more than 20 years and were active supporters of racing.