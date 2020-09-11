Mountain bike races are set for October at Waid Park

SIX-MILE POST - The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) are bringing championship mountain bicycling to Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
Officials with both organizations confirmed in a prepared statement released Thursday afternoon that the Waid Park Spring Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship race would be staged at the Six-Mile Post facility on Saturday, Oct. 17.
"We are very excited to bring this new recreational event to Franklin County and the mountain bike racing community,'' said Paul Chapman, the county's recreation director. "This also serves as Franklin County's contribution to a re-imagined and socially-distanced Go Fest weekend.''
Pre-registration is required and open online at www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.
COVID-19 pandemic measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout race day.
The event will be limited to 100 riders and not exceed 250 total attendance, officials with both organizations said.
The presenting sponsor is the Town of Rocky Mount.
Free bike events for youth are planned on Franklin County's new skill challenge loop.
A custom logo t-shirt sponsored by Virginia's Blue Ridge and a neck buff are included with registrations.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with a fast and furious short track cross country race on the Shinerunner trail.
Jumps, berms, balance features and two stiff climbs pack a whole lot of action into a short event.
Race distances will range from either 2.5 or 5 miles.
The Short Track race is sanctioned by USA Cycling and requires a $10 one-day license, which is available for purchase online.
The main event is the inaugural Waid Park Sprint Enduro.
Competitors can expect at least four stages utilizing the newest and most progressive features built in the Waid Park trail network featuring rock gardens, man-made jumps and sections with back-to-back corners.
Timing will be manually operated via Webscorer Pro.
No USAC license is needed for this event.
"As a regional chamber, our mission is to grow business, promote tourism and strengthen the social and economic environment in the counties we serve,'' SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
"In partnership with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation (Department), we are committed to providing an awesome racing experience and competitive challenge at this beautiful, 500-acre (Waid) park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!