Mountain bike racing makes its return

SIX-MILE POST — Mountain bike racing returned to Franklin County Saturday with the running of the Waid Park Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship races.
It marked the first time that the sport has staged an event at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex since the running of the old MW Windows Mountain Bike Race at the same facility.
That event was staged and sponsored by the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation and later became part of the Virginia DeRailer series. Saturday’s races were sponsored by the recreation department in conjunction with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and was a part of the area’s Go Fest weekend.
A different set of trails were used Saturday from those used when the MW race was staged.
The event featured a team of cyclists from King (Tenn.) University. Members of the squad captured numerous medals in various categories.
King has two more events scheduled this season: the Wildcat Mountain Bike Race in Morristown, Tenn. this Saturday and the King Halloween Cyclocross in Bristol, Tenn. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The team is comprised of 12 student riders and two coaches.
Local riders Tucker Edmondson and Konner Strong placed first in their divisions.
Below is a list of the winners.
VA State STXC Championship
Intro 35-44 Short track: Tim Compton, 12:44
Intro Jr Male 12 and Younger: Jack Dean, 13:29.8
Open EBIKE: Alan Sparks, 17:38.6
Open Male 13-15: Mason Bryant, 28:16.6
Open Male 18-24:Dawson Sanders, 19:20.6
Open Male 45 and Older: Gillie Ken, 22:52.6
Open Women Short Track: Kiley Krasley, 22:52.0
Sport Male 12 and Younger: Tucker Edmondson, 25:57.3
Sport Male 13-15: Adam Bryant, 26:38.5
Sport Male 16-18: Konner Strong, 27:50.1
Sport Male 19:34: Samuel Fuller, 19:38.9
Sport Women 12 and Younger: Teagan Burrow, 34:26.9
Sport Women 13-15: Ally Burrow, 28:38.7
Sport Women 19-34: Emily Watson, 23:40.5
Sport Women 35-44: Becca Gill, 28:04.7
Sprint Enduro
Open Male 19-34: Ronnie Vance, 4:35
Open Male 35-44: Michael Carnike, 4:19
Open Male 16-18: Jeremy Boaz, 4:29
Open Male 13-15: Colin Smith, 4:46
Open Male 45 and Older: James Jetmar, 7:30
Open Women 19-34: Kelly Lavette, 7:24
Open EBIKE: Cole Inman, 9:11
Intro Male 12 and Younger: Tucker Edmondson, 4:53
Intro Male 13-15: Camden Woodard, 3:15
Intro Male 19-34: Anthony Nguyen, 3:49
Intro Male 35-44:Jerrod Huffman, 6:24
Into Women All: Summer Baker, 8:16
