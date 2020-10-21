Mountain bike racing makes its return

SIX-MILE POST — Mountain bike racing returned to Franklin County Saturday with the running of the Waid Park Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship races.

It marked the first time that the sport has staged an event at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex since the running of the old MW Windows Mountain Bike Race at the same facility.

That event was staged and sponsored by the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation and later became part of the Virginia DeRailer series. Saturday’s races were sponsored by the recreation department in conjunction with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and was a part of the area’s Go Fest weekend.

A different set of trails were used Saturday from those used when the MW race was staged.

The event featured a team of cyclists from King (Tenn.) University. Members of the squad captured numerous medals in various categories.

King has two more events scheduled this season: the Wildcat Mountain Bike Race in Morristown, Tenn. this Saturday and the King Halloween Cyclocross in Bristol, Tenn. Saturday, Oct. 30.

The team is comprised of 12 student riders and two coaches.