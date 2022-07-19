 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUTO RACING

Mullins races to victory at FCS

CALLAWAY -  Jimmy Mullins claimed the pole and captured the checkered flag of the Super Street feature of Saturday night's Battle of the Commonwealth racing card at Franklin County Speedway (FCS).

Mullins bested five other drivers en route to his victory.

Doug Morgan and Dewey Smith finished second and third.

In other races:

- Jonathan Hall won the Mini Stock feature. Pole winner Jesse Yopp and Daniel Hutson came in second and third.
 
Eight cars started the race.
 
- Pole winner Chris Meeks won race No. 1 of the Stock 4 Division with Darrell Chrisley and Wes Givens  taking second and third.

Nine cars earned a finishing position; three others did not start and one was disqualified.
 
-  Meeks completed a sweep of the twin races with his triumph in Stock4 race No. 2.
 
Noah Hinchee finished second and Keyshaun Claytor was third.
 
- Hinchee won the Rookie4 feature with Claytor and T.J. Smith finishing second and third.
 
- Sammy Pacitti won the Stock6 feature from the pole with Matthew Gusler and Zack Pattison following Pacitti to the finish line in second and third.
 
- Givens won the Any Car race with Pattison and Patrick Janney claiming second and third.
 
