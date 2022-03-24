Mullins raises mark to 3-0; Ferrum wins 6-3 at home

FERRUM - Cameron Mullins allowed four hits over seven innings of work Tuesday to lead Ferrum College to a 6-3 non-conference baseball victory over Pfeiffer (N.C.) University at W.B. Adams Field.

Mullins (3-0), a former Franklin County prep standout and an Emory & Henry College transfer, struck out five and walked none.

The Panthers (11-8) stopped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

Ferrum overcame a 2-1 deficit by tallying three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the last of the seventh.

Pfeiffer (6-6) trailed 1-0 after the first inning before squaring the count in the top of the second and moving in front in the top of the fourth.

The Falcons, who are undefeated in the USA South Athletic Conference, manufactured their last run in the top of the ninth.

Ferrum outhit Pfeiffer, 8-6, and each team committed one error.

Half of Pfeiffer’s hits were doubles: one each by Austin Morton, Brady Parker and Alec Bell.

Jake Brown was 2 of 3.

Clayton Michael had Ferrum’s lone extra base hit: a double.

Dylan Sereno was 2 of 3 for the Panthers with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases and Bryce Thacker was 2 of 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Pfeiffer reliever Joseph Hodges (0-1) was charged with the loss. In two innings, he permitted two hits, four walks and two earned runs, while striking out two.

Ferrum (1-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) returns to league play Saturday at Bridgewater College.

The first game of a scheduled doubleheader begins at noon.