Myers brothers are Modified stalwarts

SOUTH BOSTON—When it comes to Modified racing in the south there are no names more well-known than the Myers brothers.
Burt Myers, 45, and Jason Myers, 42, have long been a staple of Modified racing in the south, having competed at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. for many seasons as well as having competed on the former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour and in former iterations of the SMART Modified Tour.
This season the two Walnut Cove, N.C. residents are competing in the SMART (Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams) series.
The SMART Modified series will visit South Boston Speedway on Saturday (April 3) for a 99-lap event as part of the Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races, one of the three special events on South Boston Speedway’s 2021 season schedule.
For Burt Myers, who stands in second place in the series points standings, and Jason Myers, who sits fifth in the series standings, Saturday’s 99-lap race at South Boston Speedway is an event they have circled on their calendars.
“I put this race on my calendar to focus on to be a strong point for our season,” Burt Myers said.
“I’m looking to break the ice on 2021 at South Boston Speedway.”
“I’m excited about coming up there,” Jason Myers said.
“I’m excited about the race fans up there.”
Both say there is a lot of excitement among the SMART Modified drivers and teams about coming to South Boston Speedway this weekend.
“The talk in the Modified world right now is all about South Boston Speedway,” Burt Myers said.
“It’s the buzz of the community. I know a lot of the guys that weren’t able to attend the last race at Florence (South Carolina), and I honestly think a lot of them were preparing for South Boston. Most teams have put this race on their calendar as a red star, saying ‘we’re going to South Boston’ and are looking forward to it.”
“I’ve talked to a couple of guys that didn’t go to the first two SMART races because they didn’t want anything to happen (to their cars),” Jason Myers pointed out.
“South Boston was the main race they wanted to go to. It’s understandable. It’s a beautiful racetrack, a beautiful place, and great people.”
Burt Myers may have a little edge on his fellow competitors heading into Saturday’s race as he has the most laps, or close to the most laps, on the .4-mile oval since the track was repaved a few short seasons ago.
“I probably have more laps there on the new pavement,” Burt Myers said “but our car count and the level of our competition is so high that I’m not sure that’s going to be as much of an advantage as some may think. I do feel, though, that it will play into my favor somewhat just because I know the different lines and the strategies that I’m going to have to work with when I come to run that race.”
Jason Myers said he looks at Saturday’s 99-lap race at South Boston Speedway as an opportunity for redemption.
“I can’t put into words how much it would mean to me to win at South Boston Speedway,” Jason Myers said.
“I’ve been up there and raced a few times and had two of the worst crashes I’ve had in my racing history at South Boston. I’ve had three really bad crashes since I started racing Modifieds, one at Martinsville and the other two at South Boston.
“I’ve kind of got a monkey on my back there,” he said.
“I want to redeem myself at South Boston. It’s the one place right now that I would rather win at than anywhere else just because of my past experience there.”
The Myers brothers are expected to be joined by a number of the top drivers in the SMART Modified series including NASCAR Hall Of Famer and former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Bobby Labonte, John Smith, Tim Brown, Brian Loftin, Frank Fleming, Gary Putnam and Jeremy Gershner.
Editor’s Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.