Myers brothers are Modified stalwarts

“I’m excited about the race fans up there.”

Both say there is a lot of excitement among the SMART Modified drivers and teams about coming to South Boston Speedway this weekend.

“The talk in the Modified world right now is all about South Boston Speedway,” Burt Myers said.

“It’s the buzz of the community. I know a lot of the guys that weren’t able to attend the last race at Florence (South Carolina), and I honestly think a lot of them were preparing for South Boston. Most teams have put this race on their calendar as a red star, saying ‘we’re going to South Boston’ and are looking forward to it.”

“I’ve talked to a couple of guys that didn’t go to the first two SMART races because they didn’t want anything to happen (to their cars),” Jason Myers pointed out.

“South Boston was the main race they wanted to go to. It’s understandable. It’s a beautiful racetrack, a beautiful place, and great people.”

Burt Myers may have a little edge on his fellow competitors heading into Saturday’s race as he has the most laps, or close to the most laps, on the .4-mile oval since the track was repaved a few short seasons ago.