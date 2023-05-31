Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CALLAWAY - Burt Myers passed Joey Coulter with 12 laps remaining and held on to win the Kenny Minter Classic SMART modified tour race at Franklin County Speedway on Friday night.

The win was the first of the season for Myers on the SMART tour and increased his points lead for the championship.

Starting in the 12th position after a poor qualifying effort, Myers made his way through the field and was running solidly in the top 10 midway through the 110 lap race.

At that point, the leaders came to pit road to make adjustments. It didn't take long for Myers to move his way up into third place after the pit stop behind leaders Coulter and Brandon Ward.

Searching for speed on the race track, the Walnut Cove, N.C. driver found an unconventional line and began to pressure Ward for second.

After making his way past Ward, he closed in on Coulter. Myers made the move for the lead coming out of turn two on the inside and was able pull away for the win.

“I found something when I was running behind Brandon (Ward)” said Myers in victory lane. I didn't ride,the car just had a push in it all day long. The track was a lot different this year.

Rounding out the top five behind Myers, Coulter and Ward were Ryan Newman and Caleb Heady.

“We pride ourselves on making the car good on long runs but on a (tight) track like this it is tough because track position is key,” Myers said.”I don’t know if we got better after the stop but the leaders fell off. Once I got out front that was it.”

Coulter took the lead from pole-sitter Tim Brown on lap 70 and seemed headed to victory before Myers made his late charge.

“We just got tight the longer we ran, Coulter told Flo Racing after his first start at the track , ”It just got worse when it got dark”

The win was special for Myers whose family has a rich Legacy in modified racing in the south and has competed at Franklin County for many years.

“It's really cool for me. I remember coming here as a kid watching my dad “…Myers said. “This one was a really big win for us. Just a lot of things fell into place– plus I was there the night that Kenny lost his life at Caraway.”

Something Myers recalled nearly 30 years later.

In other action, Jack Baldwin won the Crate Modified race over Devin Steele and Cody Norman.

Racing returns to Franklin County Speedway Saturday night with the running of the Calvin Brooks Memorial.

The card features twin 50- lap features for the Super Cup Stock Car Series.