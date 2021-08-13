Myers joins father in track's career winner's circle

SOUTH BOSTON—When Jason Myers started his racing career in the Limited Sportsman Division ranks four years ago he had one primary goal – win a race.
The Hurt resident accomplished that goal, and more, at South Boston Speedway on Aug. 7 when he won the pair of 25-lap series races and became the first Limited Sportsman Division driver to score a sweep of a doubleheader this season at the track.
“I could have never dreamed this,” Myers said after scoring the sweep.
“Four years ago, when I started racing, I wanted to get one win in my career. To get two in one night, it’s special.”
In sweeping the doubleheader, Myers joins his father, Billy Myers, as a race winner at the track.
Billy Myers won numerous Limited Sportsman Division races at the speedway and captured the track’s Limited Sportsman Division title three times, the first time in 1997, and later scoring back-to-back championships in 2000 and 2001.
As he grew up Jason Myers watched his father race and win races.
Myers has had his father working beside him on his racing team throughout his racing career. He said he was happy to finally deliver a win to his father and his racing team.
“I’m super proud of my team, and super glad I got this win for them. I’m super proud of everyone. I’m so thankful for the people around me and the equipment that I have.”
Myers has had a fast car all season, but tough luck and unexpected misfortunes have virtually taken him out of contention to win the division title.
“We’d been really good all season, but we just had a lot of bad luck,” Myers said.
“It’s been horrible. We keep throwing money at it (the car) and hope that it sticks. All year we’ve been very competitive and just haven’t had a lot of results to show for it.”
Myers didn’t have a win entering the Aug. 7 races. He’d claimed two poles, but had managed only two top-five finishes in nine starts.
He had not scored a top-five finish since May 15 and was virtually out of contention for the division championship.
It was a tough situation to swallow after having entered the 2021 season on an optimistic note with the hope of scoring a win and being in the thick of the battle for the division championship.
“We always come into the season with big expectations,” Myers said.
“You have to. With another season dwindling away where we hadn’t had a win you start to put doubt in your mind. You’re like ‘can I really win?’ Everything just came together (Saturday).’’