Naff continues to seek legal remedies with regards to his firing

Naff, a graduate of Lynchburg College and a former baseball player for the Hornets, was hired in 1984 as Ferrum’s head baseball coach. He succeeded Rick Jones in the position.

Naff served as the Panthers’ baseball coach for 23 years and compiled a 643-236-3 career record. Naff led the Panthers to 10 USA South Athletic Conference baseball championships, 10 NCAA Division III regional playoff appearances and playoff berth in the junior college regionals in his first year as head coach, which was Ferrum's final year of baseball affiliation with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Panthers were a seven-time regional runner-up during Naff’s coaching tenure.

Naff replaced Ted Kinder as Director of Athletics in 2004 and was head baseball coach and athletic director until his retirement for baseball in 2007. During Naff's tenure as Director of Athletics, Ferrum teams earned NCAA Division III playoff/championship berths in football, baseball softball, men's wrestling and women's basketball and individuals competed at the national level in men's golf. The Panthers either captured outright conference championships or shared league titles in baseball, softball, football, men's wrestling and women's basketball, and the Panthers won a region championship in men's wrestling and was a regional runner-up in baseball. Ferrum officially entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) on July 1, 2018. Less than a year later, Naff was fired.