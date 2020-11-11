Naff continues to seek legal remedies with regards to his firing

FERRUM - Abe Naff, Ferrum College's former Director of Athletics and head baseball coach, continues to seek legal remedies and compensation from his former employer with regards to his firing in June of 2019.
Naff, who first came to work at the western Franklin County college in 1981, has filed a new, federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Roanoke Division, and an amended one in Franklin County Circuit Court.
Both suits were filed this week and jury trials are demanded to settle both.
Upon request by the News-Post, Naff's attorney, John P. Fishwick, Jr., of Roanoke provided the newspaper with copies of both lawsuits.
Thursday morning, Ferrum College released a statement to the News-Post from Todd A Leeson, its attorney with Gentry Locke in Roanoke, with regards to the suits.
"It is unfortunate that while we are all focused on our health and safety during this extended pandemic, Mr. Naff continues to file multi-million dollar legal claims against Ferrum that have previously been dismissed,'' Leeson said.
"Ferrum will continue to aggressively defend its interests in court.''
"Mr. Naff has now apparently contacted the media again to publicly accuse Ferrum of unlawful conduct...We have not had the opportunity to review Mr. Naff's latest court fillings,'' Leeson said.
Naff and Ferrum severed a professional relationship that lasted almost 40 years a year ago this past June; however, the college did not confirm his dismissal until July of 2019.
Naff and his attorneys first filed a discrimination charge against Ferrum n the fall of 2019 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
The commission recently dismissed his claim saying, "Based upon its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes. This does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statues. No finding is made as to any other issues that might be construed as having been raised by this charge.''
The EEOC's decision was rendered in August.
"...Ferrum fully cooperated with the EEOC's investigation and provided compelling evidence in support of its actions regarding Mr. Naff,'' Leeson said.
"...As Mr. Naff knows, the EEOC advised the parties that based on its investigation, the EEOC was not able to conclude that Ferrum's alleged actions established any violations of the statutes.
"...Although, it had no obligation to do so, Ferrum offered a generous severance package to Mr. Naff that included , among other things, continued health coverage for over six months. Mr. Naff rejected the offer,'' Leeson said.
As reported by the News-Post in October 2019, Fishwick said in the claim to the EEOC that Naff intends to file a lawsuit for unlawful discrimination in federal court if necessary.''
There are four counts to the federal suit: Count 1: Violation of Americans With Disabilities Amendments Act; Count 2: Violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; Count 3: Retaliation in Violation of Title IX; and Count 4: Breach of Contract.
Naff seeks "back pay, front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, liquidated damages, contract damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, attorney's fees, cost and appropriate equitable relief,'' the suit said.
On Count 1, Naff is asking for $2 million - $1 million in compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary losses and $1 million in punitive damages, according to the suit.
On Count 2, Naff is asking Ferrum for "back pay from the date of discharge through the date of judgment in an amount to be proven at trial and front pay in an amount to be proven at trial,'' the suit said. Included are lost wages, lost bonuses and lost benefits.
Also in Count 2, Naff is asking Ferrum to "pay liquidated damages in the amount of the back pay awarded for its willful violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment,'' the suit said.
Naff was 59 years old when he was fired.
On Count 3, Naff is asking for $1 million in compensation "for pecuniary as well as non-pecuniary losses. Covered are "loss of income and benefits, emotional pain and distress, humiliations, suffering, inconvenience, loss of quality of life, mental anguish and other such claims allowed by law,'' the suit said.
Also, Naff seeks $1million in punitive damages from the college.
On Count 4: Naff is asking "the court to enter a judgment for compensatory and consequential damages for breach of contract in the amount of $5,000 plus interest,'' the suit said.
Also on each count, Naff seeks payment for reasonable attorney's fees, expert fees, cost incurred in prosecuting this action, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest and any other costs and fees deemed proper'' from Ferrum, the suit said.
It was revealed in earlier reports by this newspaper that Naff has been diagnosed with prostrate cancer and that diagnoses, which the suit refers to as a disability, undergirds the majority of the claims made in Counts 1 and 2.
In Count 3, Naff alleges violations by the college in athletics of Title IX, a federal law passed in the 1970s during the presidential administration of the late Richard Nixon.
The suit said that Naff "advocated for compliance...and spoke out in opposition'' to Ferrum's alleged "indifference to and failure to investigate and remedy Title IX violations.''
In Count 4, Naff alleges a number of violations of payment as outlined in his contact that he agreed to and entered into with the college. The suit said Mr. Naff, "fulfilled his obligations under the contact and served a Ferrum College's Athletic Director until his employment was unjustly terminated on June 28, 2019.''
In May, Naff filed at lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court against the college for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and breach of contact. Naff was seeking more than $9 million in damages.
According to published reports a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Ferrum was granted last month by Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Stacey Moreau. All counts were dismissed expect for one regarding breach of contract with regards unused vacation days.
However, in the adjudication, Naff's attorneys were permitted to amend the suit and refile.
The amended complaint seeks action on three counts: defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Also, it seeks "relief as this Court deems just and appropriate.''
Naff seeks a total of $30 million on the three counts - $5 million each in compensatory and punitive damages on each count.
Naff first worked at Ferrum as an assistant baseball coach and assistant football coach. He was hired as the head baseball coach in 1984 and served in that post until 2007. He was named Director of Athletics in 2004.
Naff, a graduate of Lynchburg College and a former baseball player for the Hornets, was hired in 1984 as Ferrum’s head baseball coach. He succeeded Rick Jones in the position.
Naff served as the Panthers’ baseball coach for 23 years and compiled a 643-236-3 career record.
Naff led the Panthers to 10 USA South Athletic Conference baseball championships, 10 NCAA Division III regional playoff appearances and playoff berth in the junior college regionals in his first year as head coach, which was Ferrum's final year of baseball affiliation with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
The Panthers were a seven-time regional runner-up during Naff’s coaching tenure.
Naff replaced Ted Kinder as Director of Athletics in 2004 and was head baseball coach and athletic director until his retirement for baseball in 2007.
During Naff's tenure as Director of Athletics, Ferrum teams earned NCAA Division III playoff/championship berths in football, baseball softball, men's wrestling and women's basketball and individuals competed at the national level in men's golf.
The Panthers either captured outright conference championships or shared league titles in baseball, softball, football, men's wrestling and women's basketball, and the Panthers won a region championship in men's wrestling and was a regional runner-up in baseball.
Ferrum officially entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) on July 1, 2018. Less than a year later, Naff was fired.
Naff is a 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School and was the starting catcher for the Eagles' Group AAA state runner-up squad that spring.
Naff is a member of halls of fame at FCHS, Lynchburg and Ferrum and is enshrined in the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame and the USA South Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
A replica of the jersey Naff wore while steering the Panthers hangs on the outfield fence at W.B. Adams Field along with those of former stars Billy Wagner, Eric Owens, the late Keith Mayhew and Patrick Daly, all whom Naff coached.
Ferrum's two head coaches that followed Naff are both former Naff players: Darren Hodges and current skipper Ryan Brittle.
FCHS's baseball stadium at Benjamin Franklin Middle School is named in honor of Naff's father, the late Wesley W. Naff Jr., who was employed by the school system during his years of professional endeavor.
Barry Shelton, FCHS's head baseball coach, served as an assistant coach at Ferrum under Naff.
During his tenure as Athletic Director, Naff served three Ferrum presidents.
John Sutyak was hired to replace Naff as Director of Athletics last December and he began his term in the post this past January.
