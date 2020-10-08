NASCAR HOF postpones induction ceremony for Class of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it will postpone the scheduled induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and other week-long events related to it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, which was set to take place on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, is anticipated for early 2022, officials with the Hall of Fame said.

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves are the Class of 2021 honorees.

“Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said in a prepared statement.

“The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees’ landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent — with their families, friends and fans present — and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport.”

The celebration annually draws fans, members and visitors from across the country to a variety of special events throughout the week at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, leading up to the official induction dinner and ceremony.