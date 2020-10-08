NASCAR HOF postpones induction ceremony for Class of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it will postpone the scheduled induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and other week-long events related to it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony, which was set to take place on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, is anticipated for early 2022, officials with the Hall of Fame said.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves are the Class of 2021 honorees.
“Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said in a prepared statement.
“The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees’ landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent — with their families, friends and fans present — and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport.”
The celebration annually draws fans, members and visitors from across the country to a variety of special events throughout the week at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, leading up to the official induction dinner and ceremony.
In addition to class inductees and the Landmark Award recipient, the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR media excellence is also recognized during the week’s events.
It is anticipated that the new date for the Class of 2021 induction ceremony and related events will be announced in the summer.
In addition, events celebrating both the class of 2020 and 2021 are hopeful for later in 2021.
The Class of 2020 exhibit in the museum’s Hall of Honor will remain on display until the Class of 2021 is enshrined in 2022.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame recently reopened its doors to the public with enhanced safety measures following six months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.
