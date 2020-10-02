NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2021 Cup Series schedule, a slate that includes the introduction of three new racetracks – and new layouts at two iconic venues – to the sport’s top level.

Not since 1969 has NASCAR added as many new venues to its premier series schedule.

The 36-race slate includes races at three new road course layouts, and the first Cup Series dirt race in more than 50 years.

The series will make its two traditional visits to Martinsville Speedway — first for a Saturday night race scheduled for April 10 and for the second year in a row, the penultimate race in the Cup Series playoffs slated for Halloween, Oct. 31.

“For generations of race fans, Martinsville Speedway is their home for NASCAR racing, so we look forward to continuing our short-tack tradition that began in 1949,’’ Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a prepared statement from the speedway.

“With April’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 night race and the Xfinity 500 serving as the penultimate Cup Series race of the season, the battle for the Martinsville grandfather clock will be as fierce as ever.’’