NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2021 Cup Series schedule, a slate that includes the introduction of three new racetracks – and new layouts at two iconic venues – to the sport’s top level.
Not since 1969 has NASCAR added as many new venues to its premier series schedule.
The 36-race slate includes races at three new road course layouts, and the first Cup Series dirt race in more than 50 years.
The series will make its two traditional visits to Martinsville Speedway — first for a Saturday night race scheduled for April 10 and for the second year in a row, the penultimate race in the Cup Series playoffs slated for Halloween, Oct. 31.
“For generations of race fans, Martinsville Speedway is their home for NASCAR racing, so we look forward to continuing our short-tack tradition that began in 1949,’’ Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a prepared statement from the speedway.
“With April’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 night race and the Xfinity 500 serving as the penultimate Cup Series race of the season, the battle for the Martinsville grandfather clock will be as fierce as ever.’’
The road course at Circuit of the Americas (May 23) joins the schedule for the first time, Road America (July 4) returns for the first time since 1956 and, after its debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, the Cup stars will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2021 (Aug. 15).
The high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway will transform into a dirt track for a NASCAR Cup Series race on March 28, the first premier series race on dirt since Sept. 30, 1970 (North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C.).
And as previously announced, NASCAR returns to the Music City with a race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, which will kick off the NBC Sports portion of the season.
“We developed the 2021 schedule with one primary goal: continue to take steps to create the most dynamic schedule possible for our fans,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer.
“Extensive collaboration between NASCAR, the racetracks, race teams and our broadcast partners allowed NASCAR to create what promises to be an exciting 2021 schedule of races.”
In addition, NASCAR announced the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race’s return to a high-speed 1.5-mile track in 2021, as the annual event moves to Texas Motor Speedway on June 13 for the first time in its 36-year history.
NASCAR will open its Cup Series season with two consecutive races in Florida.
As is tradition, the season will kick off with the running of The Great American Race – the Daytona 500 – at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 14 live on Fox before heading south to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Also, the series will double down on a pair of familiar venues in markets threaded deep with historical NASCAR ties and passionate fanbases.
Cars will hit the track at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the first time on Sunday, May 9 and again to kick off the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 5 while Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s premier series on Sunday, Mar. 21 and Sunday, July 11.
After an overhaul for the 2020 season, the only change in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be a swap of dates between Texas and Kansas in the Round of 8.
Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 10) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 31) – will once again serve as the cutoff races in 2021.
Phoenix Raceway culminates the 10-race Playoffs slate as host of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race for the second consecutive year.
Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway have been removed from the Cup Series slate.
Chicagoland has been on the Cup Series calendar from 2001-2019 and served as the host track for the first race in the playoffs from 2011-2016.
Kentucky Speedway has staged 10 Cup Series races from 2011-2020.
NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021 will once again air on the FOX and NBC family of networks.
Start times and specific networks will be announced at a later date.
Schedules for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will also be announced at a later date.
2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Tuesday, February 9
Clash (Daytona Road Course)
Thursday, February 11
Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 14
DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 21
Homestead-Miami
Sunday, February 28
Auto Club
Sunday, March 7
Las Vegas
Sunday, March 14
Phoenix
Sunday, March 21
Atlanta
Sunday, March 28
Bristol Dirt
Saturday, April 10
Martinsville
Sunday, April 18
Richmond
Sunday, April 25
Talladega
Sunday, May 2
Kansas
Sunday, May 9
Darlington
Sunday, May 16
Dover
Sunday, May 23
COTA
Sunday, May 30
Charlotte
Sunday, June 6
Sonoma
Sunday, June 13
All-Star (Texas)
Sunday, June 20
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday & Sunday, June 26-27
Pocono Doubleheader
Sunday, July 4
Road America
Sunday, July 11
Atlanta
Sunday, July 18
New Hampshire
Sunday, August 8
Watkins Glen
Sunday, August 15
Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 22
Michigan
Saturday, August 28
Daytona
Sunday, September 5
Darlington
Saturday, September 11
Richmond
Saturday, September 18
Bristol
Sunday, September 26
Las Vegas
Sunday, October 3
Talladega
Sunday, October 10
Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 17
Texas
Sunday, October 24
Kansas
Sunday, October 31
Martinsville
Sunday, November 7
Phoenix
This story was written by NASCARMedia.com
