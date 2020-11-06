NASCAR, Wynn Resorts announce partnership

WynnBET is formally submitting an application to become a legal gaming operator in Virginia. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill that will legalize sports betting and could grant up to 12 online sports betting licenses by the end of the year.

“Like Wynn, NASCAR is an iconic brand,” said Craig Billings, president of Wynn Resorts. “Together, Wynn Interactive and NASCAR will provide sports bettors in Virginia with one-of-a-kind experiences, both digitally and at NASCAR facilities in (Virginia).”

NASCAR has deep-rooted history in Virginia, with two iconic tracks: Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway,

Pending Wynn’s approval within Virginia, WynnBET will become the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, resulting in the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue.

Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway will combine to host four NASCAR Cup Series races per year, the most of any state in the country.

“We take great pride in providing fans with an unforgettable experience at our racetrack and WynnBET is best-in-class in delivering a premium experience to its customers,” said Clay Campbell, president Martinsville Speedway.