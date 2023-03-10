ROANOKE—Opening-round action in the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships at the Berglund Center is today (Friday, March 10) starting at 10 a.m.

Ferrum College is the host school for the second time in five years and Panthers wrestlers Braden Homsey (197 pounds) and Rayshawn Dixon (285 pounds).

Panthers head coach Logan Meister, who is in his first year, at the helm, is a former Ferrum competitor and assistant coach in his tournament.

In 2019, Ferrum had two wrestlers finish among the top eight in their weight classes, both of whom earned All-America laurels based on their performances.

First-round action starts at 11 a.m. with a second session starting at 6 p.m.. That session is preceded by the opening ceremonies at 4:45 p.m.

Session III starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11. The Parade of All-Americans is set for 6:15 p.m. followed by championship bouts in 10 weight classes at 7 p.m.

Ferrum women

win second straightMYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—Ferrum College topped Wilkes (Pa.) University, 11-8, Tuesday in a non-conference women’s lacrosse match at Ashley Booth Field.

The win comes one day after the Panthers (3-2) defeated North Carolina Wesleyan College, 11-6.

In the win over Wilkes (2-3), Ferrum senior Erin Reynolds surpassed the 100-point mark in career scoring.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s matches were played during Ferrum’s Spring Break.

Golfers place fifth at Pfeiffer InvitationalOCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C.—Ferrum College’s golf team finished fifth in a field of 15 teams in the Pfeifer (N.C.) University Spring Invitational, contested at Ocean Ridge Plantation Panthers’ Run in late February.

The Panthers finished with a 36-hole, 637 total.

Brett Pennington led the Panthers with a 157 (80-77) total. He finished in a tie for 13th.

Also, Brandon Jones finished in a tie for 16th with a 158 (81-77), Cannon Newell was tied for 30th with a 163 (82-81), Chase Sells was tied for 45th with a 168 (79-89) and Brandon Gold was tied for 65th with a 176 (96-80).

Belmont Abbey’s B-team won the team title with a 604, followed by Southern Virginia (618), Bob Jones (625), Virginia Wesleyan (637) and Ferrum in second through fifth.

Placing sixth through 10th were Covenant (638), Adrian (645), Pfeiffer (649), Belmont Abbey C (657) and The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (661).

Finishing 11th through 15th were Mars Hill (665), Southern Virginia B (609), Apprentice (700), Pfeiffer B (702) and Marymount (739).

Brandon Spikes (76-71, 147) of Belmont Abbey B claimed medalist laurels with a 3-over-par score.

Completing the top five were Michael McCaffrey (74-74, 148) of Southern Virginia, Ethan Craddock (78-73, 151) of Bob Jones, Sam Newton (77-74, 151) of Belmont Abbey B and Jake Hanchett (80-72, 152) of Southern Virginia.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Marlin Invitational, hosted by Virginia Wesleyan, on Monday and Tuesday, March 20-21 at Cypress Point Country Club in Virginia Beach.

St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 is March 19Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday, March 19,

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Dedication of softball complex is March 25FERRUM—Plans have been finalized to host a formal dedication ceremony for the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex at Ferrum College.

College officials plan to hold the dedication Saturday, March 25 to honor Van Kleeck, who served 24 years as the Panthers head softball coach and 10 years as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator.

The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working pressbox, a concession stand and restrooms.

Seating is chair back and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck guided the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2002, 2005 and 2012.

As head coach at Mercer (Ga.) University, Van Kleeck was voted New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and in 2013, she was selected USA South Coach of the Year.

The National Fastpich Coaches Association honored Van Kleeck with its NFCA/Easton Victory Club 500-Win Milestone.

Van Kleeck served on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee from 2008-2013, the last two years as National Chair.

Van Kleeck works for the NCAA as Softball Rules Editor.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ferrum entertains Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader.

Cheerleading tryouts are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.