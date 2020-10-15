NCAA Division III wrestling returns to Roanoke with Ferrum as host

By STEVEN MARSH

ROANOKE — After staging the tournament for the first time in 2019, the NCAA Division III men’s wrestling championships is returning to the Berglund Center in 2023 with Ferrum College as the hosting school for the second time.

The NCAA awarded the bid to Roanoke and Ferrum Wednesday in announcing sites and host schools for numerous sports from 2022-23 to 2025-26 for men and women in Divisions I, II and III.

The tournament is scheduled to be contested over two days, Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.

Panthers head coach Ryan Riggs was an assistant when Ferrum entertained the 2019 tournament, marking the first time that it had been staged in Virginia.

“I am grateful for the opportunity for Ferrum College to host (the tournament) again in 2023,’’ Riggs said in a statement prepared by th school’s Sports Information Office. “I’m looking forward to working with the Berglund Center event staff and VBR Sports again, making it s quality experience for the competitors, coaches and fans.

“We have a lot of wrestlers from the Roanoke Valley and from Virginia who could be wrestling for national championships,’’ Riggs said.