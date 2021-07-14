NCAA moves 3-point line to international distance

The panel approved allowing the transmission of live statistics to the bench area for coaching purposes.

Also, in its meeting, the Women’s Basketball Rules Committee supported an experimental rule for the upcoming season to allow teams to view live video in conference games only should a waiver request be submitted.

Currently, women’s basketball teams can view pre-loaded video on their bench during games.

If a conference chooses to use this experimental rule, it will be the league’s decision as to the type of appropriate technology that may be used.

Teams would not be allowed to view live video in non-conference games.

Instant replay and coaches’ challenges

The panel approved two adjustments to the replay rules in effect during the last two minutes of the game and added a third replay situation.

Now, officials may use instant replay on an out-of-bounds play, regardless of the number of players involved.

Previously, a review was permitted only when there was a deflection involving two players.