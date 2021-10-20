 Skip to main content
NEW FRANKLIN COUNTY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
NEW FRANKLIN COUNTY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Franklin County High School has inducted five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Christened in 2018, the hall has inducted three classes (2018, 2019 and 2021) has has 20 members. Because of COVID-19, the high school did not inducted a 2020 class. The 2021 quintet receives acknowledgments from fans at halftime of FCHS's 41-23 Blue Ridge District football victory over William Byrd at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

