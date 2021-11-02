 Skip to main content
NEW HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Ferrum College has inducted the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 into its Alumni Sports Hall of Fame. Members of the Class of 2020 are Elizabeth Adams O'Neal, Bobby James, Shelby Irving and Becky Piloto Fennessey, Members of the Class of 2021 are Melvin Dillard, Trica Moore Barber, Roben Sutphen Thomas, Tara Toland, Mark White,  Gary Holden and Vickie Van Kleeck. Not pictured are Kathy Bocock and Jim Hartbarger from the Class of 2020.

