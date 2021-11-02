Ferrum College has inducted the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 into its Alumni Sports Hall of Fame. Members of the Class of 2020 are Elizabeth Adams O'Neal, Bobby James, Shelby Irving and Becky Piloto Fennessey, Members of the Class of 2021 are Melvin Dillard, Trica Moore Barber, Roben Sutphen Thomas, Tara Toland, Mark White, Gary Holden and Vickie Van Kleeck. Not pictured are Kathy Bocock and Jim Hartbarger from the Class of 2020.
NEW HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RICHMOND—Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman has captured the 2021 Middle School boys individual state cross country …
A winter sports parents meeting at Franklin County is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
- Updated
ROANOKE—Franklin County’s Eagles performed a gridiron resuscitation Friday night that may have saved its season.
- Updated
To a man, Franklin County's Eagles Remember the Titans of T.C. Williams, albeit that's Hollywood.
- Updated
Blessed with a stable of running backs, Lord Botetourt is not bashful when it comes to rushing the football.
- Updated
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY—Hampden-Sydney College scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday and defeated Ferrum College for the second time dur…
- Updated
SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams captured all the trophies that were present and accounted for at Wednesday’…
- Updated
Franklin County’s volleyball team seeks its 16th win of the season tonight when the Eagles face Lord Botetourt in the championship match of th…
- Updated
Two Franklin County sandlot football teams have postseason games scheduled for today.
- Updated
For Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team, preparation equals performance.